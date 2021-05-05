Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player

Beane expects those restrictions to be loosened, while noting the rules have yet to be determined.

"I think there's going to be some incentives. If you have `X' number of percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let's call it — back to the the old days," he said.

"If you don't, it's going to look more like last year," Beane added. "But I hope, if those are the rules, that we'll be able to get enough people to be vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."

The topic of vaccinations has been a source of debate among the Bills.

Last month, quarterback Josh Allen told The Ringer podcast the decision to get vaccinated is a personal choice, while adding he was still debating whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think everybody should have a choice to do it and not to do it," Allen said, speaking by video from his offseason home in California. "You get in this tricky situation now where if you do mandate that, that's kind of going against what our Constitution says, and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other."

The NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging but not mandating players to get vaccinated.