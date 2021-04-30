Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau

Rousseau said he trained the whole time he was out of football last year.

"I didn't really take any time off," he said. "So I feel like I'm gonna be ready. I'm just ready to come in and just prove I'm there for a reason and earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches.

"I'm just ready to get up there, give it my all, and just show what I'm made of."

Two other edge rushers who were frequently mentioned as possibilities for the Bills to pick at No. 30 – Penn State's Jayson Oweh and Washington's Joe Tryon – were taken by Baltimore and Tampa Bay with the next two choices, respectively.

Beane said Rousseau could potentially form the core of the defensive line with A.J. Epenesa, who was selected in the second round last year. Beane called Rousseau and Epenesa "future starters" along with Daryl Johnson, who was drafted in 2019.

Jerry Hughes, 32, and Mario Addison, 33, are in the final year of their contracts.

Beane noted that Rousseau will have "two of the best in the business" to learn from.

There are other areas that make plenty of sense for the Bills to address, at least from a depth standpoint, through the balance of the draft.