Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

The home of the Buffalo Bills has a new name: Highmark Stadium.

The naming rights were acquired by a recently rebranded local health insurer: Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. HealthNow New York, which operates its health plans as BlueCross BlueShield of Western and Northeastern New York, this month completed an affiliation agreement with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc., and added the Highmark brand to its identity.

Highmark fills the naming-rights void created last year when New Era Cap Co. was released from its agreement by the Bills. The team controls the naming rights as part of its stadium lease. Last season, the facility operated as Bills Stadium.

Highmark did not announce the length or the dollar value of the agreement, which is expected to include community events beyond Bills games.

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

“We are proud to welcome Highmark to the Buffalo Bills family and we are thrilled to partner with them on a new naming rights deal for our stadium,” Kim Pegula, Bills president and co-owner, said in a statement.