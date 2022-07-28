Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep

PITTSFORD – Tyler Bass is ready for the next kick.

The Buffalo Bills kicker has had an excellent start to his career as he heads into Year 3. His 276 points since he entered the NFL are second most in that timeframe. His consistency, with 56 of 66 field goals in two years, and his leg strength both give the Bills a sense of security.

The new season gives Bass the chance to put the focus back on his production, as opposed to any speculation about his second-to-last kick last season and the 13 seconds that followed.

Bass’ touchback toward the very end of regulation was far from the only play that shaped the 42-36 overtime loss in Kansas City. Still, as the team grappled internally with falling short in such agonizing fashion, each split second was scrutinized from the outside, as well.

The gutting loss lingered, and during that, Bass gleaned from it what he could.

“You sit back, you reflect and, most importantly, you just learn and grow,” Bass told The Buffalo News on Wednesday. “Wins and losses, you just take something out of that and grow and move forward. But I would say a couple of weeks, and then after that, it's just been all eyes (ahead) and looking forward to what's next. ... I've already learned from it, I've already gotten better from it."

The Bills have kept corrections and explanations internal since the playoff game ended, with coach Sean McDermott always citing general execution. Bass’ approach is in line with the rest of coaching staff and players as they eagerly shift focus to prepare for the upcoming season.

“Through the end of the game, I don't really want to get into details about that, but what I can say, is that we've watched it. We've learned from it. We've grown from it. And we've had a great offseason as a team and looking forward to what's next,” Bass said.

“But I would say the feeling in the locker room after, it's a feeling that is going to fuel us, motivate us, especially me," he added. "You just hate losing, and games like that will stick with you, and it'll fuel you for the next opportunity.”

The next opportunities will come with Matthew Smiley now serving as the Bills’ special teams coordinator. Smiley was promoted from assistant special teams coach when Heath Farwell departed for Jacksonville after the end of the season.

Bass and Farwell are still close, checking in from time to time. Still, Bass is excited for the new opportunity for Smiley, who’s been with the Bills since before Bass was drafted.

“He just motivates us,” Bass said of Smiley. “When we go out there, we want to prove him right, and we want to prove the people that believe in us. He believes in all of us.”

The in-house promotion has made for a smooth transition.

“Heath and I worked very closely with one another, and so a majority of the philosophy will be very similar,” Smiley said in June. “Obviously, potentially some personality changes on the field and in the classroom, but schematically, probably more similar than different.”

One potential change will be determined by the result of the ongoing punting competition.

The Bills drafted Matt Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 draft to compete with Matt Haack. However it is decided, holding on field goal attempts for Bass will be a factor. The Bills have emphasized the important of a punter’s rapport with Bass, though Smiley said in June that Bass won’t have to evaluate the punters himself.

“That's even more pressure, I think. That's unfair to ask him to do,” Smiley said. “So it's my responsibility, coach's responsibility, (Brandon Beane’s) responsibility.”

Bass has “no complaints” on either end.

“When you have competition, competition usually brings out the best, and it's bringing out the best in both of them,” Bass said. “And as far as holding goes, I trust both of them, 100%. I've kicked with them through spring. … And they've done a great job.”

If football is known to be a game of inches, holding can be a game of millimeters. Bass can feel the slightest difference, and the precision, particularly with the lean of the ball, can make all the difference on a windy day.

“If anything’s a little off, it sounds like we’re being very hard on the holder,” Bass said, “But it’s got to be almost perfect.”

Both punters are fully receptive to even the tiniest tweaks and corrections that come with job, knowing what’s at stake. And Bass is comfortable enough with the group to voice anything at all he’s noticing.

“For new Matt (Matt Araiza), it's just him learning me,” Bass said. “Matt (Haack) known me for a whole season, so he knows how I like it. And during the spring, I've told Matt Araiza exactly how I like it. …

“So that's the biggest thing is just him understanding what you want, and once he knows that, he can start replicating it over and over again. Now, it's at the point (that) it's just repetition. The more repetition, the better.”

In minicamp and training camp, Bass has playfully tried his hand at long snapping or mini-punting during downtime. The other specialists will swap jobs as well ahead of the actual work, all in a conscious effort to properly balance focused work with levity.

“I think that's huge,” Bass said. “This game is a very high stress environment, and you’ve got to have fun while you can. So, definitely get in your work and have fun. I think that's where I perform my best: when I'm having fun. And I'm just grateful to be out there excited to be out there.”

Bass’ longest field goal made was from 58 yards out against the Cardinals his rookie season. His best stretch was last season in October, where he was good from 52 and 57 yards out along his way to converting all 10 attempts. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

If the Bills offense rolls the way it’s expected to, Bass shouldn’t need to be called on for long attempts often. But he’s confident he can extend his career best. The home games last year were plagued by bad weather. In the right conditions, Bass believes he can hit from 60+ yards.

“Perfect winds, I would say in the 60s,” Bass said. “If it's little wind at my back, maybe a little farther; a little wind in the face, maybe shorter. So I would say in the 60s I feel good about.”

To prepare for Year 3, Bass kept his offseason regimen similar to years past. Bass has been working since before he got drafted with former NFL-kicker John Carney.

The two worked in Florida this offseason. The main adjustment was how Bass chronicled everything to a greater extent. He kept a notebook where he would jot down what he did each day. With the detailed notes, he can now look back in future seasons to keep a consistent offseason schedule, to avoid ramping up too early for a long season.

“I just timed everything up better this year, I feel,” Bass said.

He’ll take any edge or improvement on timing. Bass is already sitting at an 84.8% success rate on field goals after two years.

“I just want to make the most out of every kick I have,” Bass said. “So, I don't look too far in advance. Obviously, we have team goals. But I just take it one day at a time, one kick at a time, and I know if I can do that and focus on my process, then the outcomes will take care of themselves.”