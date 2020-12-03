Bills LB Klein makes impact filling in for injured Milano

The Bills have combined for 10 takeaways (six interceptions, four fumbles), 19 sacks and forced 11 three-and-outs in their past five games. In their first six, the Bills combined for seven takeaways (two interceptions, five fumbles), 11 sacks and eight three-and-outs.

The defense was particularly strong in closing out the win against the Chargers, even after Buffalo's offense turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions of the fourth quarter. The Bills limited LA to a field goal on its final five possessions.

Klein ended one of those drives by sprinting down the line of scrimmage and pushing running back Joshua Kelley out of bounds for a 3-yard loss on third-and-1 at Buffalo's 7. LA settled for a 27-yard field goal.

As much as the linebacker has become more familiar with his new position, Frazier said he's adapted the defense to fit the player's strengths.

"We didn't know if A.J. could do some of the things we ask Matt to do," Frazier said. "But as we've gotten more comfortable with him and he's gotten more comfortable with our system, we've seen him play some much improved football."

Klein is no stranger to Buffalo's scheme. Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator during Klein's first four NFL seasons in Carolina.