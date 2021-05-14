Bills linemen bond while squeezing onto Buffalo-bound flight

BUFFALO — What do you get when three hulking, Bills rookie offensive linemen wind up squeezing onto the same commuter plane to Buffalo?

A game of musical chairs and plenty of attention, of course.

"It was quite the scene," interior lineman Jack Anderson said Friday, recalling how he and fellow draft picks, Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle, wound up on the same connecting flight from Chicago to report for the Bills' rookie camp.

"Heads were being ducked. They were trying to figure out where we were going to fit, and definitely not next to someone in the middle seat," Anderson added. "It was pretty funny."

At 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds, Anderson is the smallest of the group, and selected in the seventh round out of Texas Tech. Brown, a third-round pick out of Northern Iowa, is listed at 6-8 and 311 pounds, while Doyle, a fifth-rounder out of Miami, Ohio, comes in at 6-8, 320.

"I couldn't tell you what everyone else was thinking, but it was definitely a smaller plane," Doyle said. "We're obviously bigger dudes, so the flight attendants noticed that and tried to switch us up, get us an exit-row seat with some more leg room."