Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract

The Buffalo Bills have freed up some money under the 2021 salary cap.

A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that the team has converted a portion of wide receiver Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus. Precisely, $11,718,333 of Diggs' salary has been converted, which frees up $7,812,222 in space under the 2021 cap. ESPN's Field Yates was first to report the restructure Monday.

Diggs' base salary for 2021 was scheduled to be $12,708,333. Instead, that figure drops down to $990,000 – the minimum for a player with six years of NFL experience – which Diggs will receive in weekly installments. He pockets the $11.718 million immediately as a signing bonus. For cap purposes, that bonus gets split over the remaining three years on Diggs' deal.

Instead of having a cap hit of $14,258,333 in 2021, that figure drops to $6,446,111. That breaks down as follows: $990,000 base salary, $3,906,111 signing bonus proration, $1 million roster bonus, $100,000 workout bonus, $450,000 previous contract restructure.

There is some question as to whether Diggs will earn the $100,000 workout bonus. He was not in attendance for the Bills' organized team activity that was open to the media last week.