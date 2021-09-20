Bills' pass rush steps up in dominating win over Dolphins

Though Buffalo had one six-sack outing last year in an 18-10 win over the New York Jets in October, the production against Miami reflected the offseason emphasis the team placed in shoring up a pass rush which finished tied for 15th in the NFL with 38 sacks and 23rd in quarterback pressures.

Rookie first-round pick Greg Rousseau had a team-leading two sacks, while Epenesa was credited with nine quarterback pressures, tied for the third-most in an NFL game since the start of the 2020 season. Epenesa was Buffalo's top pick in being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Buffalo forced three turnovers, including a muffed punt, stopped the Dolphins on all four fourth-down attempts and didn't give up a point on Miami's three trips inside the Bills 20. Add it up, and the Bills earned their first shutout since a 16-0 win at New England on Oct. 2, 2016, when Jacoby Brissett — who replaced Tagovailoa, on Sunday — started for the Patriots

Take away a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in a season-opening 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh, and the Bills have allowed a combined 16 points and 468 yards offense in two games. That's an encouraging step up from a unit which allowed 17 or more points 15 times and 450-plus yards five times last year, including three playoff games.

WHAT'S WORKING