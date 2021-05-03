Bills pick up Allen, Edmunds 5th-year contract options

Allen and Edmunds represented the cornerstones of the future when selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Beane used a stockpile of draft picks he accumulated by maneuvering Buffalo up the order.

Buffalo moved up five spots to select Allen at No. 7, and then jumped from 22nd to 16th to draft Edmunds.

Allen was the third of five quarterbacks selected in the first round in 2018 and has established himself as among the best of the class, which included Cleveland's Baker Mayfield, who was taken first overall, and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (32nd).

In three years, Allen has shed criticism of being erratic during his two final college seasons at Wyoming.

Allen's production has jumped in each of his three seasons, with his completion percentage rising from 52.8 in 2018 -- an NFL low among starters -- to 69.2 last year. He's coming off a season in which he set franchise records with 37 touchdowns passing and 46 combined TDs, 4,544 yards passing, 396 completions, and was part of an offense that scored a team-best 501 points.

Behind Allen, Buffalo won its first AFC East title since 1995 and made its deepest playoff run in 27 years before losing the conference championship game to Kansas City.