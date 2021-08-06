Bills, QB Allen agree on six-year, $258 million contract

It’s done.
The moment Buffalo Bills fans everywhere have been waiting for came at exactly 1 p.m. Friday. That’s when the team announced star quarterback Josh Allen had signed a massive, six-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid professional athlete in Buffalo sports history.
It also solidifies his status as the team’s unquestioned franchise quarterback – a designation that’s been sought after since Jim Kelly retired in 1996.
"He's been everything that we thought and then some," General Manager Brandon Beane said Friday evening in his news conference detailing the deal. "It's an exciting moment for him and for our franchise."
Allen, 25, was under contract for two more seasons after the Bills picked up their fifth-year option on his rookie deal in May. His extension, which ESPN reported is worth up to $253 million, includes $150 million in guarantees and $100 million fully guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed totals are the most in NFL history.
The extension kicks in after his original contract was to expire, meaning he’s under team control through the 2028 season. If Allen plays the contract out, he’ll receive at least $287.9 million from the Bills over the next eight years, taking into account the $3.5 million he’s owed this season and his $23 million salary in 2022.
The average annual value on the extension of $43 million makes him the second-highest paid player in the NFL by that measure, trailing only Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes – the 2018 league MVP and Super Bowl champion. The guarantee at signing surpasses the $95 million given to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the total guarantee is more than Mahomes' $141.5 million.
According to contracts website spotrac.com, Allen's new deal will increase to $10.2 million for the upcoming season and $16.38 million in 2022. It takes a significant jump after that, with the hope being that the league's salary cap rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic-related hits it has taken. By stretching the deal out through the 2028 season, Beane structured it in a way to reward Allen now, while also trying to maintain the cap space necessary to field a talented team around him.
"Part of it is we’re committed to Josh, so that shows there’s no trepidation on our part of, 'oh, let’s just extend it a year or two or anything like that. We believe in Josh," Beane said of the length of the contract. "And part of that was what we wanted to help us. These are big numbers, as you know. And so the number of years allows us to see, 'hey, this year is going to be a little harder on the cap.' As we add other players or re-sign other players, the biggest piece to build your salary cap around is a franchise quarterback, that’s going to always be."
On Friday, Bills fans were content in knowing that the most important position in all of professional sports is settled here for the foreseeable future.
Allen earned his massive payday thanks largely to a breakout 2020 season in which he finished as the runner-up to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the league’s MVP voting. Along the way, he set single-season franchise records in just about every meaningful passing category, including: touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), passing yards (4,544), passer rating (107.2), 300-yard games (8) and total touchdowns (46).
Allen, the seventh overall draft pick in 2018, was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro after leading the Bills to a 13-3 regular season and a spot in the AFC championship game, which ended in a loss to Mahomes' Chiefs.
Allen has made steady improvements since the Bills traded up twice in in the first round of the 2018 draft to select him out of Wyoming. He entered the league as one of the most polarizing draft prospects in recent memory. Analytics website Football Outsiders wrote in its annual season preview that Allen was a "parody of an NFL quarterback prospect." That's not the only time in his career he's been overlooked, either.
Allen did not receive a single Division I college offer despite racking up 5,269 yards and 59 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Firebaugh High School. Allen was just 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds coming out of high school, so he settled for a year of junior college. During his 2014 season at Reedley College, Allen threw for 2,055 yards and 26 touchdowns while also going through a growth spurt that shot him up to 6-5, 215 pounds (he's listed at 237 now).
Allen chose Wyoming over an offer from Eastern Michigan.
The biggest criticism of Allen coming out of college centered on his accuracy, and that only intensified after he completed just 52.8% of his passes as a rookie. He improved to 58.8% in 2019, however, before taking a massive leap in his third season and his touchdown passing numbers have been on a similar upward trajectory – from 10 to 20 to 37 a year ago.
Allen is also a threat with his legs. He is one of just three quarterbacks to ever rush for at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons, joined by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Carolina's Cam Newton. Allen has 25 rushing touchdown in his career and is the only quarterback in NFL history to have at least seven rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Additionally, Allen is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns and have at least eight rushing touchdowns in a single season, which he accomplished in 2020.
The contract extension comes just days after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team would table negotiations if a deal was not in place before the start of the regular season. Allen said at the start of training camp last week that we was not concerned about a deal getting done and that it would not be a distraction in his preparation.
Nevertheless, it seemed as though a deal between the two sides felt like a matter of when, not if. Allen has previously stated his goal is to play out his entire career in Buffalo. He's embraced the role of being the starting quarterback of the Bills and connected with the fan base in a way just a few select players have since the franchise's glory days. There was risk on Allen's side in waiting to sign an extension that would provide him immediate generational wealth given the violent nature of the sport he plays.
Similarly, the Bills didn't want to wait any longer, because if Allen improves on his 2021 numbers, the price tag for the quarterback only figured to go up. By striking a deal now, Beane rewards Allen while also maintaining some flexibility under the salary cap by stretching out the signing bonus.
With Allen at the helm, the Bills fielded a high-powered offense in 2020 that resembled the K-Gun glory days. Buffalo finished second in both yards (396.4) and points (31.3) per game. Beane deserves credit for surrounding Allen with one of the NFL's best wide receiver rooms. That started in 2019 with the addition of Cole Beasley and John Brown in free agency, and continued last year with the trade for Stefon Diggs and the selection of Gabriel Davis in the draft. Diggs and Allen developed immediate chemistry, leading to a monster first season in Buffalo for the receiver during which he led the NFL in both catches (127) and yards (1,535).
According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the quarterback received a call between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday to report that a deal was close. Allen practiced Friday before signing his extension.
Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus previously had the largest contract in Bills history – a six-year extension worth up to $95.1 million signed in 2015 that included $60 million in guarantees.
Allen was the third of five quarterbacks to be drafted in the first round as part of the celebrated 2018 class, but becomes the first to sign an extension. Jackson and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield could be in line next.