NFL

Bills ranked 30th 'biggest' team in league last year

Texans Bills Football

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tackles Houston Texans receiver Brandon Cooks Oct. 6, 2021 in Orchard Park. 

 Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills had the 30th “biggest” roster in the NFL last season, based on heights and weights and factoring the snap counts of all the players on the field, according to an annual study by Football Outsiders.

It’s an interesting statistic, but it’s hard to draw many – if any – conclusions from it because size is only a small element in determining performance.

Obviously, big doesn’t necessarily mean good. Chicago and the New York Giants, two of the worst teams in the NFL last year, ranked fourth and fifth biggest. San Francisco, which reached the NFC championship game, was the 32nd and smallest.

The Bills have a giant at quarterback in 6-foot-5, 237-pound Josh Allen. They have a giant at middle linebacker in 6-5, 250-pound Tremaine Edmunds. They’re huge at right tackle with 6-8 Spencer Brown and at one defensive end spot with 6-7 Greg Rousseau.

People are also reading…

At an average of 204.7 pounds, the Bills had the smallest wide receivers and tight ends in the NFL. Yet that didn’t stop the Bills from ranking third in the NFL in scoring and ninth in passing. New Miami receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the smaller receivers in the NFL at 5-8, but he might be the most feared weapon in the sport because of his speed and talent.

The Bills’ defense was second smallest in body-mass index, according to Football Outsiders, ahead of only San Francisco.

Did it hurt the Bills and Niners overall? Hardly.

Buffalo ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed. San Francisco ranked No. 3. The numbers are skewed a bit by scheme. The Bills led the NFL in percentage of snaps in nickel defense – 92%.

New England, meanwhile, had the second-biggest defense in the NFL. It didn’t do the Patriots much good in the 47-17 playoff loss at Buffalo.

The Bills’ secondary is small in stature. Buffalo ranked 31st in size at safety and 32nd in size at cornerback. However, Buffalo has two of the best secondary tacklers in the league in safety Jordan Poyer and slot cornerback Taron Johnson. Both play bigger than their size. Poyer is listed at 191, Johnson at 192.

Still, the study raises a question that might be worth considering about the stoutness of the Bills’ defense last year in certain matchups.

The Bills last year ranked 14th in snap-weighted weight at both interior line and edge rusher and 16th at linebacker.

The Bills’ stoutness was a problem in two games in particular last season, the losses at home to Indianapolis and New England. Both were bad-weather games that hindered passing.

The Colts had the biggest offense in the NFL, and New England was sixth. The Colts’ size was enhanced by their wide receivers and tight ends, who averaged 229 pounds, 10 pounds more than the league average.

The Bills don’t have Indianapolis on the regular-season schedule this year. But they face some big, powerful running games. That includes Baltimore, New England, Cleveland and Tennessee.

On paper, the Bills’ defensive front got stouter in the offseason.

They’re counting on their two new nose tackles, Daquan Jones and Tim Settle, to be an upgrade over last year’s twosome of Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei. Jones played at 315 last year, about the same as Lotulelei. Settle played at 308, perhaps just a shade more than Phillips. They’re also counting on backups Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson being an upgrade over the players they replaced, Vernon Butler and Efe Obada, respectively.

“It should be good for us having Jordan, having Shaq on the edge, setting the point for us, and really given us a stabilizing force when it comes to the run game,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

The five biggest offenses last year: Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Kansas City and Seattle. The three smallest: Jets, Cardinals and Vikings.

The five biggest defenses last year: Jacksonville, New England, Seattle, Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. The three smallest: San Francisco, Buffalo and Kansas City.

