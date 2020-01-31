Bills staying put at current home; New stadium not ruled out

That doesn't mean the team will be staying put at its current home in suburban Buffalo.

Earlier this week, the Pegulas announced they concluded a yearlong feasibility study to determine their future home. The study focused on whether the team should continue playing in suburban Orchard Park, or consider building a new facility downtown.

The Bills are sticking to their decision to not reveal the study's findings, because it was privately funded by the team.

In a statement released by the team, the Pegulas would only say: "We're working internally to determine the next steps regarding any future plans for the home of the Buffalo Bills."

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was open to either option, so long as the renovations are "significant." Speaking during the Super Bowl festivities in south Florida, Goodell added he expects a decision to be made within months.

The next step will have the Bills approaching state and local governments, who will have a stake in whatever decision is reached.

Both options are deemed expensive and have raised concerns over how much public money might be required to fund the project, and how much a new stadium could boost ticket prices in one of the NFL's smallest markets.