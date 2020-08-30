Bills valued at $2.15 billion according to study

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The value of the Buffalo Bills’ franchise now is $2.15 billion – continuing to climb along with that of every other NFL team, according to a new study by the sports business publication Sportico.com.

The Bills rank 30th of the 32 NFL teams, according to Sportico, based on 2019 revenues.

Forbes ranked the Bills’ 32nd among NFL teams a year ago, at $1.9 billion, based on 2018 revenues. Forbes has been the media leader in estimating NFL team valuations and produces its annual report in early September.

The Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 valued team, at $6.43 billion, according to Sportico, while the average NFL valuation is $3 billion. New England is No. 2 at $4.97 billion, and the Los Angeles Rams are No. 3 at $4.1 billion. Forbes had Dallas at $5.5 billion, the Patriots at $4.1 billion and the Rams at $3.8 billion a year ago.

At the low end of the league value spectrum, according to Sportico, are Cincinnati ($2.12 billion), Detroit ($2.14 billion), the Bills, Arizona ($2.22 billion) and Tennessee ($2.23 billion).

“The gulf between the have-more and have-less teams of the NFL is notable,” David Howard, dean emeritus of the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon, told Sportico.