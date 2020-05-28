Bryan Cox Sr. on son joining the Bills: I want him to live out his NFL dream
Bryan Cox Sr. on son joining the Bills: I want him to live out his NFL dream

Bills sign son of former Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Bryan Cox walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

 David Richard

Bryan Cox was fired as the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line coach days after the team's collapse in the Super Bowl four years ago.

Cox, 52, has been out of football since, though he still hopes to return to coaching, and has been a stay-at-home dad.

He also has had time to watch the career of his son, Bryan Jr., who signed with the Bills in late April. He has played 25 games with stops in Carolina and Cleveland after playing at the University of Florida.

Cox Sr., of course, starred for the Miami Dolphins from 1991 to '95 and was a key figure in the heated rivalry between the Dolphins and Bills in the early '90s. The elder Cox was a villain in the eyes of Bills fans after walking onto the field before a 1993 game and giving middle-finger gestures to the crowd. Cox said the move was in response to racist letters sent to him by Bills fans and batteries being thrown at him.

"He's up in Buffalo. Hopefully, that situation will be good for him up there," Cox told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm just being a father. Just being supportive and wanting him to live out his dream."

Cox Jr. handled questions about his father's tense relationship with Bills fans when he met with reporters last month.

"Honestly, that happened so long ago, it has nothing to do with me," Cox said. "My pops is excited, just as I am. I'm sure he'd be happy to come to Buffalo. He has no hard feelings. That was back in the day when he was playing."

In an odd twist, Falcons new defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi was Cox Jr.'s defensive line coach in Cleveland. Cox Sr. had been the Falcons defensive line coach before he was fired.

"Everything is full circle," Cox Sr. said. "Everybody knows everybody."

