Bryan Cox Sr. on son joining the Bills: I want him to live out his NFL dream

Bryan Cox was fired as the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line coach days after the team's collapse in the Super Bowl four years ago.

Cox, 52, has been out of football since, though he still hopes to return to coaching, and has been a stay-at-home dad.

He also has had time to watch the career of his son, Bryan Jr., who signed with the Bills in late April. He has played 25 games with stops in Carolina and Cleveland after playing at the University of Florida.

Cox Sr., of course, starred for the Miami Dolphins from 1991 to '95 and was a key figure in the heated rivalry between the Dolphins and Bills in the early '90s. The elder Cox was a villain in the eyes of Bills fans after walking onto the field before a 1993 game and giving middle-finger gestures to the crowd. Cox said the move was in response to racist letters sent to him by Bills fans and batteries being thrown at him.

"He's up in Buffalo. Hopefully, that situation will be good for him up there," Cox told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm just being a father. Just being supportive and wanting him to live out his dream."

Cox Jr. handled questions about his father's tense relationship with Bills fans when he met with reporters last month.