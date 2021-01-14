Bucs, Browns, Bills out to follow footsteps of champ Chiefs

Stefanski can sense Cleveland's passion.

"I have done a lot of driving around town the last few days just because I have to get out of here," he said, speaking on a conference call from his basement. "Just to see all of the Browns flags and seeing everybody wearing the Browns hats, I definitely feel it. I think our players understand how big it is for this community, and we have to keep it going."

BULLISH BILLS

Behind Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Bills (15-3) erased plenty of franchise records established by Jim Kelly & Co. back when the Bills won a record four consecutive AFC titles in the 1990s.

"There has been so much stuff that we have said as former players, 'These guys got a damn good football team," Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas said. "Their defense probably won't hold you to 3 points or whatever, but their offense? Their offense is a problem."

The Bills led the AFC with a 30.3-point scoring average during the season, and they haven't lost since Nov. 15, when DeAndre Hopkins hauled in Kyle Murray's 42-yard Hail Mary as time expired, giving Arizona a 32-30 win.

Allen's 69.2 completion percentage represents an NFL-record jump of 16.4% since his rookie season in 2018.