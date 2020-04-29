Buffalo Bills' AFC East opponent draft grades: The division is wide open

The Jets entered the draft with big holes to fill. They needed a No. 1 WR, a starting left tackle, a No. 1 cornerback and a lead edge rusher. Wow.

They found a near-perfect answer for just one of the four spots. That was man-mountain Mekhi Becton, the 6-7, 364-pounder from Louisville who was taken 11th overall. Becton is a freak of nature. The Jets had not drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round since Vlad Ducasse in 2010. Becton should protect Sam Darnold for many years.

In the second round, the Jets got their receiver, but 11 wideouts had been taken ahead of them. They landed Baylor's 6-3 Denzel Mims, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Mims is explosive, has a big catch radius and can make spectacular catches. The worry: He dropped 18 catchable balls the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. He also will need some polish. He ran all slants and go routes for Baylor.

It's interesting to note the Bills picked A.J. Epenesa five picks before Mims, and Bills GM Brandon Beane said the Bills had no WRs on the board at the time with a second-round grade. Mims is a talent. He had the most upside of any WR available at the time. Will he develop into a high-quality No. 1 WR?