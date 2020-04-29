Buffalo Bills' AFC East opponent draft grades: The division is wide open

The New England Patriots did not make a pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Three months after pushing Tom Brady out the door, they did not invest any of their 10 draft picks in a quarterback. They have made minimal free-agent additions, because they're in salary cap jail in 2020.
NFL draft weekend reinforced one main theme for the teams in the AFC East: The division is up for grabs.
Here's a review of how the Buffalo Bills' competition fared in the draft:
New England Patriots
New England's first three picks went for its defense, which was No. 1 in the NFL last year. New England lost three defensive starters in free agency (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton).
Added were hybrid safety-linebacker Kyle Dugger at No. 37, edge rusher Josh Uche at 60 and 3-4 outside backer Anfernee Jennings at 71. Dugger is a physical chess piece, and Bill Belichick surely will get the most out of him. Look for Dugger to terrorize on blitzes.
Uche joins his former Michigan teammate, Chase Winovich, as edge bookends. Winovich had 5.5 sacks as a rookie last year. Uche is only 6-1, so he's probably a situational rusher. Jennings is the opposite, a stout edge setter who doesn't do much sacking.
It was a poor draft for tight ends, but the Pats had a huge need at the position. So picks 91 and 101 in the third round went for tight ends Devin Asiasi of UCLA and Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech. Both are willing blockers; neither are spectacular. They don't conjure up visions of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. Keene was underutilized in college and might have a bit more upside. Give them both a year to develop.
The Pats missed out on the wide receiver runs, so they will need last year's first-round pick, N'Keal Harry, to blossom.
The Pats also obviously didn't see any quarterbacks they loved. That leaves Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to fight it out to replace TB12. Belichick could have had Utah State's Jordan Love (who went 26th). But he traded down from No. 23 to 37 and added the pick that got Jennings. The Pats obviously had no interest in Jake Fromm, because they took a kicker eight picks before the Bills took the Georgia QB.
Belichick made five deals, and now has made 82 draft-day trades since joining the Pats in '99.
Belichick obviously is going to rely on the defense to dominate and will try to scheme up and squeeze out production from a less talented offense. Underestimate The Hoodie at your peril.
Grade: C+
New York Jets
The Jets entered the draft with big holes to fill. They needed a No. 1 WR, a starting left tackle, a No. 1 cornerback and a lead edge rusher. Wow.
They found a near-perfect answer for just one of the four spots. That was man-mountain Mekhi Becton, the 6-7, 364-pounder from Louisville who was taken 11th overall. Becton is a freak of nature. The Jets had not drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round since Vlad Ducasse in 2010. Becton should protect Sam Darnold for many years.
In the second round, the Jets got their receiver, but 11 wideouts had been taken ahead of them. They landed Baylor's 6-3 Denzel Mims, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Mims is explosive, has a big catch radius and can make spectacular catches. The worry: He dropped 18 catchable balls the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. He also will need some polish. He ran all slants and go routes for Baylor.
It's interesting to note the Bills picked A.J. Epenesa five picks before Mims, and Bills GM Brandon Beane said the Bills had no WRs on the board at the time with a second-round grade. Mims is a talent. He had the most upside of any WR available at the time. Will he develop into a high-quality No. 1 WR?
The Jets used their first third-round pick on Cal free safety Ashtyn Davis, who should be a solid starter in 2021. It didn't fill an immediate need because the Jets have a good free safety in Marcus Maye. But he's in the last year of his contract and apparently won't be getting an extension.
The second third-round pick addressed the edge-rusher need with Florida's Jabari Zuniga. He oozes athleticism, but we see a little bit of Aaron Maybin in him (he goes 100 mph in the wrong direction). He's not instinctive. He feasted on weaker tackles. Still, at that point in the draft, the Jets made a calculated bet on upside. Don't hold your breath.
The fourth round brought a solid running back in Florida's Lamical Perine and a backup QB in Florida International's James Morgan.
The Jets finally addressed corner in the fifth round with Virginia's Bryce Hall, who every draftnik had going higher. He had injuries in 2019. He has long arms, great ball skills and could be a steal. But what do NFL team doctors know that we don't know?
GM Joe Douglass knows his business, but the draft didn't fall perfectly for the Jets. They will hope some of these "upside guys" go "boom."
In the bigger picture, the Jets must hope that coach Adam Gase is the right guy to put the entire puzzle together.
Grade: B
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins got a lot better thanks to having four of the draft's first 39 picks. They built on their big moves in free agency, when they signed 12 players overall, including six starters.
It's obvious Miami quickly is becoming a respectable team under new coach Brian Flores after all its tanking moves of 2019. The Dolphins went 5-4 over the last nine games, including a season-ending win against New England.
As with every rebuilding team, it all hinges on the franchise quarterback. Miami took Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall. He's recovering from hip surgery and can bide his time initially behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. Barring a hip setback, expect Tagovailoa to start at some point in 2020. Durability is a question with him. He doesn't have a big body (6 foot, 217) or a big arm. But he's accurate and poised in a tight pocket. He's ideal for a highly schemed, timing pass offense. Will his body hold up?
Miami also got USC left tackle Austin Jackson and Auburn corner Noah Igbinoghene in the first round. Big Louisiana guard-tackle Robert Hunt and Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis were picked in the second.
Jackson is a young, finesse tackle. We'd like a first-round tackle to be a little more feisty, but Jackson should be OK. Igbinoghene fits Miami's press-man scheme. He's young, raw and will have time to grow, given Miami's cornerback depth. Hunt will get a shot to play right tackle and could shift to guard. Davis might never give much pass rush, but he fits Miami's 3-4 base defense.
Texas safety Brandon Jones, a third-rounder, can cover the slot and has Patrick Chung traits, which Flores no doubt covets as a former Patriots coach. Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver plummeted to the fifth round but was worth a shot. LSU long-snapper Blake Ferguson, the brother of the Bills' Reid, was taken in the sixth round.
Miami added useful pieces. The guys they traded last season (tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and receiver Kenny Stills) are better than their replacements (Jackson, Jones and Allen Hurns). However, the rookies are a lot cheaper, and Miami has extra first- and second-rounders next year from Houston via the trade of Tunsil and Stills.
The Dolphins will not be an easy out in 2020.
Grade: B+
