Buffalo Bills agree to sign Trubisky as backup to Josh Allen

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract on Thursday, and serve as Josh Allen's primary backup.

Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft who has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018.

Trubisky went 29-21 with Chicago and lost the confidence of the team prior to last season. The Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the quarterback's contract, while also acquiring Nick Foles in a trade with Jacksonville.

Trubisky was benched in a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta and didn't resume playing until late November. He finished 6-3. The 26-year-old was not re-signed and the Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Bears gave up four draft picks in trade with San Francisco in order to trade up to select Trubisky out of North Carolina.

In Buffalo, Trubisky gets what general manager Brandon Beane called a fresh start and an opportunity to re-establish himself.

"This is a reset for him," Beane said. "We don't expect this to be a long-term thing. Hopefully, in a year he'll get a chance to go back and land a nice contract and a starting job."