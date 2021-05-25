Buffalo Bills coach fears time running short on player vaccinations

McDermott favors holding part of camp at a remote location because it contributes to player bonding.

Allen acknowledged the issue being a "hot topic" in declining to say whether he's been vaccinated.

The third-year starter then provided a mixed response when outlining internal discussions taking place between the team's leadership council of players.

"What the right answer is and how to go about it, we're not sure, and we're trying to get to a conclusion," Allen said. "But at the same time, we're letting everybody make their own personal decision."

As for McDermott's concerns of time running short, Allen said "sooner is better than later," while noting whatever decisions are reached are one "we have to live with as a team."

The NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging but not mandating players to get vaccinated. The NFL, however, is considering loosening its practice and meeting restrictions for teams who reach a certain percentage of players and staff being vaccinated.

Last year, teams were limited to hosting most meetings via Zoom, with restrictions placed on how many players and coaches could gather at one time. Team officials and players were also required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing and wear masks.