Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes isn't mellowing, but growing wiser with age

Hughes is the Bills' longest-tenured player after being acquired in a trade with Indianapolis in 2013, and his 50 1/2 sacks rank fifth on the team list, just two behind Cornelius Bennett. With the AFC East-leading Bills (7-3) entering their bye week off, Hughes' impact has been notable on a defense that spent the first six games searching for an identity.

The change in the defense's trajectory occurred following consecutive losses to Tennessee and Kansas City. The Bills adopted more of an attacking approach, which coordinator Leslie Frazier said was prompted by Hughes, who has combined for four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his past four outings.

"We didn't talk about things that needed to be done with the D-line, it was more Jerry taking it upon himself as a leader to pull those guys together," Frazier said following an 18-10 win over the New York Jets for which Hughes earned AFC top defensive player honors.

"Jerry was so positive, and encouraging his teammates on the sideline," he added. "I remember saying to myself, `Man, that's what you need out of one of your star players who's a leader.'"

It wasn't always like this for Hughes, who began his NFL career compiling more grudges for every perceived slight than sacks.