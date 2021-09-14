Buffalo Bills, Sabres to require full vaccination for fans in attendance

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday that by the end of October, all fans in attendance for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium must be fully vaccinated. The rules apply to those ages 12 and older. Anyone younger must wear a mask inside the stadium.

Later this fall, all fans entering KeyBank Center must also be fully vaccinated to attend Sabres games, as well.

For Bills games, all fans must have at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend the team's next home game, Sept. 26 versus the Washington Football Team.

There is no test-out option for admission to either stadium, Pegula Sports and Entertainment said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, no exemptions will be granted for medical conditions or religious reasons, Poloncarz said. He thanked the Kim and Terry Pegula for their full support of the new vaccination mandate.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements.

"We are looking to provide the safest opportunity for our fans," he said.