Buffalo Bills sign GM Brandon Beane to contract extension

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years.

The Bills announced the signing, and a person familiar with the deal provided The Associated Press the length of Beane's new contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the terms of the extension.

Beane had one season left on his current deal, and is now under contract through 2025. His contract coincides with coach Sean McDermott, who signed to a four-year extension in August.

"Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability through our organization," Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement released by the team. "We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come."

Beane and McDermott landed in Buffalo separately in 2017 after previously working together with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott spent six seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator.