Buffalo Bills to host training camp at Orchard Park headquarters for second straight year

The Buffalo Bills are staying home for a second consecutive summer.

The team announced Monday that training camp will be conducted at its Orchard Park headquarters. That means no trip to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, which had hosted training camp every year since 2000 with the exception of last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bills informed the college of their intentions over the weekend, according to a statement released from the team, adding that the complexities of the NFL’s current Covid-19 health protocols in place make going away too great of a challenge.

"Tough decision," General Manager Brandon Beane said. "We sent a crew up there a few weeks back. They looked at everything based on what the protocols are today. We've been in constant contact with the league, because we really wanted to make it work at St. John Fisher. … We were trying every which way we could to make it work. But in the end, as we sit here today, the current protocols just make it really hard for us to do what we need to do and not be a distraction for our team, with all the distancing, and some things would just have to be virtual that we can do in person here with this setup."