Buffalo Bills upgrade pass rush by drafting Miami's Rousseau 30th

BUFFALO — Whatever Greg Rousseau lacks in experience as a pass rusher, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane believes the University of Miami defensive end makes up for in sheer size, speed and instincts.

Add in an eagerness to continue learning, and that was enough for Beane to address Buffalo's key offseason need in selecting Rousseau with the 30th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

"We think Greg is on the come, a rising player that will continue to grow into his body," Beane said. "He still has some rawness to his game. But we like who he is, and we think he's a guy who, in time, will reach his potential."

The 21-year-old is listed at 6-foot-6 and 266 pounds, and led the ACC with 15 1/2 sacks to earn conference rookie of the year honors in 2019.

Rousseau, however, was considered a bit of an unknown after playing only one full college season before opting out last year amid COVID-19 concerns. He was also new to the position after playing safety and receiver in high school, before making the switch to defensive end upon entering Miami. He was limited to playing just two games during his freshman season before breaking his ankle in 2018.