Buffalo Bills valued Diggs' experience over adding receiver in draft

BUFFALO — Stefon Diggs landing in Buffalo was a direct result of the new coronavirus pandemic potentially disrupting the NFL's offseason practice schedule.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane altered his approach in filling the Bills' most pressing need at receiver.

By acquiring Diggs in a trade with Minnesota last month, Beane opted to add an established player who could immediately step into the lineup, rather than risk waiting for a rookie to grow into the role with limited practice time.

"You know the draft is stacked with receivers, but I think it became ever-prescient with what's going on around us that we don't know what kind of offseason we'll have," Beane said during a video conference call with Buffalo-area-reporters Thursday.

"I just felt like it was going to be really hard, unless I traded up really high to find a guy that I know could walk in on Day 1, let's just say August, before we get back to things," he said. "I just felt a proven commodity was worth this."

Though the NFL is going ahead with holding its draft this month, players have been asked to self-isolate and are barred from working out at team facilities. The league has also postponed the start of teams' offseason workout programs, which were scheduled to begin as early as Monday.