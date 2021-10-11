Buffalo Bills Week 5 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills defense shine in 38-20 win over Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills had to contend with a top-ranked offense, Mother Nature and, at times, poor officiating. But on one of the NFL's biggest stages, they showed that they are a legitimate contender this season.
Josh Allen had four total touchdowns and the Bills defense forced three turnovers in a 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
After holding the Chiefs to a field goal on the opening drive, the Bills drove down the field and Allen scored on a 9-yard touchdown run.
The Chiefs scored early in the second half to take a 10-7 lead, but the Bills responded. Allen threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders to put the Bills ahead again. Tyler Bass added a field goal with three minutes to go.
The Bills weren't done. Less than two minutes later, Allen threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. Knox slipped behind the defense and was wide open down the sideline. The Bills led 24-13 at the half.
That's when Mother Nature intervened. The game was delayed an hour due to a passing thunderstorm. When play resumed, both offenses had slow starts in the second half. The Bills defense capitalized in the third quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Tyreek Hill, but it bounced off Hill's hands into the arms of Bills safety Micah Hyde, who returned it for a touchdown.
The Chiefs cut the Bills' lead to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bills answered with a 12-play, 85-yard drive. Allen threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to extend the lead. The defense sealed the win when Mahomes fumbled a snap and it was recovered by Tre'Davious White.
REPORT CARD
OFFENSE
Quarterback: A. It wasn't Josh Allen's prettiest performance, but he was great when it mattered. The first touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders was a beauty. The 53-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and the 61-yard completion to Stefon Diggs were great plays with his arm. He also made plays with his legs, including reprising his role as a hurdler with a key run for a first down. Allen played like an MVP Sunday night.
Running backs: B. Zack Moss has emerged as the Bills' lead running back. Neither back had great rushing totals — Moss finished with 37 yards and Devin Singletary had 26 — but Moss was productive in the passing game. He caught three passes for 55 yards and was one of the Bills' leading receivers.
Receivers: B. There were big plays to be had against a porous Chiefs defense. Dawson Knox showed how important he is in this offense. He finished with three catches for 117 yards, including that 53-yard touchdown reception. Stefon Diggs had the 61-yarder, one of his two catches on the night. Emmanuel Sanders scored twice. The Bills only had 15 completions, but they made the most of them.
Offensive line: A. The Bills have found a good starting line with Spencer Brown at right tackle and Daryl Williams at right guard. They blocked well against a Chiefs defensive front missing Chris Jones. The key stat: Josh Allen wasn't sacked.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: A. Greg Rousseau was a stud against the Chiefs. He stopped the run. He rushed the passer. He recorded a sack and an interception. Another rookie, Boogie Basham, teamed up with Jerry Hughes on another sack. The Bills didn't post huge sack numbers, but they forced Mahomes to move out of the pocket to make plays. He wasn't comfortable back there much of the night.
Linebackers: A. A.J. Klein filled in for Matt Milano, who is injured, and finished with nine tackles (eight solo). It was an admirable effort in that role against the likes of Travis Kelce, one of the NFL's best tight ends. Tremaine Edmunds also had nine tackles (six solo) and a tackle for a loss. He had another good outing for the Bills after his defensive player of the week performance against the Houston Texans.
Defensive backs: A. It is not easy holding the Chiefs to 20 points, but the Bills did it with excellent performances at every level. The secondary was key in containing Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The Bills did not give up any big plays. Hill and Kelce were held to a combined 13 catches for 120 yards. Micah Hyde had an interception return for a touchdown. Tre'Davious White recovered a fumble. Taron Johnson was all over the field and led the team with 12 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed. Jordan Poyer added eight tackles (five solo) in the win.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Grade: B-. The highlight: Forcing the turnover on a kickoff return in the first quarterback. The Bills' offense couldn't turn that into points, but it took a possession away from the Chiefs. It was a huge play in the game. Tyler Bass kicked a 30-yard field goal and made five extra-point tries. Matt Haack did not have a good night punting the ball. He averaged 40 yards per boot, including one that went out of bounds near midfield and gave the Chiefs a short field to work with. The Bills did not get much out of the return game.
GAME BALLS
Offense: Josh Allen. An obvious choice after 374 total yards (315 passing, 59 rushing) and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).
Defense: Greg Rousseau. A monster game for the rookie. Five tackles, a sack and an interception. He made his presence known against the Chiefs.
KEY STATS
20. The number of points given up by the Bills defense against the Chiefs' top five scoring offense. That's a recipe for success against the Chiefs. If you can contain Mahomes and force turnovers, you can beat them.
5. The number of touchdowns scored by Dawson Knox this season. Entering 2021, he had five touchdowns (three in 2020, two in 2019) in his NFL career. Knox led the Bills with 117 receiving yards on Sunday.
NEXT UP
The Bills (4-1) travel to Nashville for a Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The 8:15 p.m. game will be televised on ESPN.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.