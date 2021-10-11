Buffalo Bills Week 5 Report Card: Josh Allen, Bills defense shine in 38-20 win over Chiefs

Offensive line: A. The Bills have found a good starting line with Spencer Brown at right tackle and Daryl Williams at right guard. They blocked well against a Chiefs defensive front missing Chris Jones. The key stat: Josh Allen wasn't sacked.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: A. Greg Rousseau was a stud against the Chiefs. He stopped the run. He rushed the passer. He recorded a sack and an interception. Another rookie, Boogie Basham, teamed up with Jerry Hughes on another sack. The Bills didn't post huge sack numbers, but they forced Mahomes to move out of the pocket to make plays. He wasn't comfortable back there much of the night.

Linebackers: A. A.J. Klein filled in for Matt Milano, who is injured, and finished with nine tackles (eight solo). It was an admirable effort in that role against the likes of Travis Kelce, one of the NFL's best tight ends. Tremaine Edmunds also had nine tackles (six solo) and a tackle for a loss. He had another good outing for the Bills after his defensive player of the week performance against the Houston Texans.