Buffalo Bills Week 6 Report Card: Bills lose to Titans 34-31

The Buffalo Bills went for the win, but a misstep and poor blocking cost them a chance at victory against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott opted to go for it on fourth-and-inches with his team trailing 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. The decision was the right one, especially after the defense failed to stop the Titans' offense in the second half. Josh Allen attempted a quarterback sneak, but as he moved to his left he slipped. It also didn't help that the left side of the offensive line was overpowered on the play, and Allen had nowhere to go.

The Titans' stop sealed the win. The Bills fall to 4-2.

REPORT CARD

OFFENSE

Quarterback: B+. Josh Allen had a great game. He threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns. But in a losing effort, it's hard to give him an "A." There was a key drive in the fourth quarter after the Titans were held to a field goal. The Bills had a chance to go up two scores with a touchdown. But Allen took a sack, then threw two deep balls instead of taking what was in front of him. It was a bad drive for the Bills and the Titans made them pay with the go-ahead touchdown. Allen was solid on the final drive, but that quarterback sneak will haunt him. Lately, he has been going to his left on sneaks. Defenses have to know that he is going to do that, so they know where to pressure the line. This time, he did not need to do that. He just needed a few inches. The decision to go left cost the Bills. He slipped on the play and that was the end of the game. The big takeaway: Allen is a star. But there are times when he needs to take what's in front of him instead of looking for the big play that might not be there.

Running backs: D. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary didn't contribute much running the ball or as receivers. Singletary led the Bills with 27 rushing yards and added five receptions. Moss had 24 yards on the ground.

Receivers: B. The Bills' top three receivers — Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders — had good games. Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Beasley had seven grabs for 88 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception. He was wide open on the play. Sanders chipped in with five catches for 91 yards. Tight end Tommy Sweeney caught his first NFL touchdown.

Offensive line: C. It was not the O-line's best night, especially after what happened on the final play of the game. Dion Dawkins, the Bills' left tackle, needs to be better in that situation. He is a franchise left tackle and needs to play like it. Spencer Brown had a rough night against the Titans' pass rush.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: F. "Winning" on the edge means little unless you're truly pressuring the quarterback or getting sacks. Enough of the moral victories. It's time for the Bills to find a pass rush. The Bills' rushers seem to find a way to get close, but not close enough. They need to start finishing the job and putting QBs on their backs.

Linebackers: C. Tremaine Edmunds was one of the few bright spots for the Bills' defense. He led the team with 10 tackles (eight solo) and a tackle for a loss. He was all over the field. Matt Milano returned but seemed rusty after his one-game absence. He wasn't much of a factor.

Defensive backs: D. The Bills didn't give up a lot in the passing game, but there were too many plays made by the Titans' offense and not enough by the Bills' secondary. Jordan Poyer had an interception. That was really the only big play made by the Bills defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: C. The penalty on the Isaiah McKenzie return was costly. It's unlikely that the block (or hold) affected the outcome of the play, but it was within sight of the play and they are going to call that all the time on returns. McKenzie showed off his return ability on the play, though. He will break one by the end of the season. Tyler Bass booted three field goals, including a 52-yarder. He also made both of his extra-point tries.

GAME BALLS

Offense: Josh Allen. The best players on the field were Allen and Derrick Henry. Allen carried the Bills. Another 300-yard outing and a few touchdown passes. He will want the last couple of drives back.

Defense: None. You could make a case for Tremaine Edmunds, but after that performance? Those are the kinds of plays the unit gave up in 2020. Reverting back to those types of games won't be good for the Bills.

NEXT UP

The Bills have a bye week. The team returns to action against the Miami Dolphins on Halloween. The game will be televised on CBS.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.