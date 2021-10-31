Buffalo Bills Week 8 Report Card: Beasley sparks offense, Bills win 26-11

With the Buffalo Bills offense sputtering, Cole Beasley rose to the occasion.

The veteran receiver had 10 catches for 110 yards in the Bills' 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Beasley had four catches on the Bills' first touchdown drive in the third quarter. His 15-yard reception on third-and-14 kept the drive alive. Later in the drive, Josh Allen threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis to put the Bills up 10-3.

On the Bills' next scoring drive, Beasley came up big again. On third-and-13, he caught a 14-yard pass. Two plays later, Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

The Bills capped off the fourth quarter with a Tyler Bass field goal and Allen ran for a touchdown. Bass also had a 57-yard field goal to open the scoring.

REPORT CARD

OFFENSE

Quarterback: B. It was the tale of two halves for Josh Allen. He, along with the entire offense, had a lackluster first half. But he led four scoring drives in the second half, including in the final quarter. He finished with 249 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Running backs: C. Zack Moss had six catches as a receiver, but was limited as a runner (eight rushes for 19 yards). Devin Singletary, who had a long touchdown run in the first meeting against the Dolphins, was held to 28 yards on seven carries. The Bills didn't get much out of the running game. Allen's 34-yard run in the first half accounted for one-third of the team's total rushing yards (102) for the game.

Receivers/tight ends: B. The first half was one to forget, but the offense came alive in the second. Beasley shined with a team-leading 10 catches for 110 yards. Diggs had five catches for 40 yards and a score. Davis, who has been quiet for most of the season, finished with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Tommy Sweeney, who filled in for the injured Dawson Knox, chipped in with three catches for 30 yards.

Offensive line: C. This is probably a generous grade for the offensive line. The Dolphins' defensive line was a tough matchup for the Bills' O-line, and there are much better defensive lines in the league. Allen was not sacked, but he faced pressure. The ineffective run game is largely due to the O-line's shortcomings. But like the rest of the offense, the line had a better second half.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: B. Ed Oliver was a menace. He had a tackle for a loss and nearly recovered a fumble late in the game. In between, he made several plays to pressure the quarterback or blow up run plays. It was one of his better games as a Bill. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes had sacks.

Linebackers: B. Matt Milano bounced back after the bye with a strong performance — six tackles (six solo) and a tackle for loss. He struggled against the Titans two weeks ago, but he looks like he's back at 100%. Tremaine Edmunds finished with eight tackles (four solo).

Defensive backs: A-. A good day for the Bills secondary. The safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had takeaways — Hyde recovered a fumble and Poyer picked off a pass — and the corners (Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace) had good outings. Dolphins receiver had eight catches for 85 yards, but most of that damage was done early in the game. The Bills made adjustments and contained him for the rest of the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: C. Tyler Bass booted a 57-yard field goal, which was the highlight for the special teams unit. Matt Haack had one punt land inside the 20, but he also had an awful 19-yard punt that gave the Dolphins decent field position. Isaiah McKenzie had 62 return yards, but a muffed punt could've been costly. Fortunately for him, the ball bounced into the end zone and was ruled a touchback. But McKenzie can't make those mistakes.

GAME BALLS

Offense: Cole Beasley. A 10-catch, 110-yard game is a good way to get a game ball. He helped the offense get the ball rolling Sunday afternoon.

Defense: Ed Oliver. On the stat sheet, you don't see much. But if you watched the game, you could tell how much of an impact Oliver had against the Dolphins' offense.

NEXT UP

Buffalo (5-2) will play the next two games on the road. First up: A game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can watch the game on CBS.

