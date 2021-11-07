Buffalo Bills Week 9 Report Card: Jaguars hand Bills embarrassing 9-6 loss

Given where the Buffalo Bills are at the moment, it's the most embarrassing loss of the Sean McDermott era.

Despite being 14.5-point favorites against the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills committed 12 penalties and three turnovers in a 9-6 loss on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He was sacked four times, largely due to a porous offensive line that couldn't handle the Jaguars' pass rush.

Defensively, the Bills played well. The Jaguars were held to three field goals and 218 total yards.

But the inability of the offense to move the ball and the costly giveaways made the difference. The Bills fall to 5-3.

Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 9 report card:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: D. Josh Allen deserves some pity because his offensive line is atrocious. The Jaguars took advantage of that and made his life miserable. But Allen has found ways to make plays in the past when pressured by opposing defenses. He made some costly mistakes in this one, including two bad interceptions and a fumble. He finished with 264 passing yards and added 50 rushing yards.

Running backs: C. Devin Singletary's seven catches for 43 yards made this grade possible. Otherwise, the running backs didn't do much against a stout Jaguars defense. Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 22 rushing yards on nine carries. Moss left the game with a concussion.

Wide receivers/tight ends: C. Once Allen remembered Stefon Diggs is on his team, he started throwing his way again. Diggs caught six passes for 85 yards. Emmanuel Sanders had four grabs for 65 yards, including a nice back-shoulder catch to put the Bills in the red zone on a drive early in the game. Cole Beasley had eight catches, but only 33 receiving yards.

Offensive line: F. It's easy to say the Bills are without two starters, but it's not like Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown are all-pros. What's left of the line is a mess, and it showed on Sunday. No one had a good showing. Penalties were committed. Blocks were missed. It was a disaster. This is a wake-up call for the Bills' front office. This team is weak in the trenches, especially along the offensive line.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: A. The defensive front played well. Ed Oliver had another good game. Harrison Phillips had five tackles (three solo). Mario Addison had one of the Bills' two sacks. A.J. Epenesa was in on the other — he had a half-sack with Tre'Davious White. This unit was key in stuffing the run and applying enough pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to make him uncomfortable.

Linebackers: A. Matt Milano was all over the field for the Bills. He had four tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss. Tremaine Edmunds added seven tackles (three solo). Both were active against the run and in pass defense.

Defensive backs: A. What else is new? This unit has shined all season. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace had tackles for a loss. Wallace had a pass defended in the end zone to prevent a Jaguars touchdown. White nearly had an interception late in the game. The Jaguars didn't have much of a passing game against this secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: B. Isaiah McKenzie showed off his return ability with a few great runbacks (one was brought back after a penalty). He had 129 kickoff return yards, with a 45-yard return being his longest of the day. Tyler Bass accounted for all the scoring with two field goals. If there is one weakness for this unit, it's punter Matt Haack. The loss of Corey Bojorquez was a big one for the Bills. He is a much better punter than Haack.

GAME BALLS

Offense: None.

Defense: The entire unit. When you give up only nine points in the NFL, you should win games. The Bills' defense did its job. The offense failed to do theirs.

PARTING SHOT

After the bye week, the Bills' offense hasn't looked good. It's one-dimensional in the sense that they aren't threats to beat you deep. The offensive line play doesn't help, but opposing teams know there are a lot of weaknesses along the front. The Bills adjust by going with short passes, but teams make adjustments to take away any potential for big gains.

It's time for Brian Daboll to show what kind of offensive mind he truly is. He is responsible for this offense, and it was a putrid effort on Sunday.

NEXT UP

The Bills (5-3) play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, against the New York Jets. The game, which will be televised on CBS, will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

