Camp observations: Bills' backup O-linemen get trial by fire; Hyde injury update

The quality of depth on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line will be a factor to watch when the team begins its preseason schedule in two weeks.

The Bills have a cast of backups with an impressive number of starts in the NFL. But injuries to the starting offensive line have put three or four backups on the field at the same time against the Bills’ deep defensive line, which is fully healthy and is likely to be one of the strongest units on the team.

As a result, the pass protection has not looked great through the first week of training camp at St. John Fisher University. Here are observations from Buffalo’s fifth practice of camp Friday:

1. Offensive line yields pressure

The Bills have been operating in 11-on-11 work minus three starting offensive linemen, due to injuries to left guard Rodger Saffold (ribs), right guard Ryan Bates (out the past two sessions due to “soreness”) and right tackle Spencer Brown (working on a limited basis after offseason surgery). On Friday, left tackle Dion Dawkins was excused from practice for personal reasons. That left center Mitch Morse as the only regular starter on the front five.

It’s silly to draw any firm conclusions from practices that aren’t even in pads, but the Bills’ backups have not managed well vs. the likes of Von Miller, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Those three, in particular, have spent a ton of time in the backfield the first week. Take two or more starters out of any NFL offensive line, and it’s going to be a problem.

Working in place of the starters Friday on the line were Tommy Doyle at left tackle, Greg Mancz at left guard, Cody Ford at right guard and David Quessenberry at right tackle.

In one-one one drills, Oliver remained unbeaten. Miller put a nice spin move on Ford. In team work, Phillips burst into the backfield to force a quick throwaway by Allen, causing a leaping celebration with Miller. On the next play, Miller was in Allen’s face fast to force a scramble. Two series later, Miller got around Quessenberry for a would-be sack of Allen. On the next drive, Oliver crashed the backfield and either got pushed from behind or lost his footing and tumbled to the ground with Allen. They both got up unharmed.

2. Hip injury

Safety Micah Hyde was injured early in practice when he made a leaping interception of a Josh Allen pass over the middle and landed hard on the ground. The Bills reported it was an injury to the hip/glute area. Hyde walked off the field under his own power with a limp. Then he got into a cart and was driven the 200 or so yards to the locker room. Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak with reporters Saturday morning.

For what it’s worth, the interception was a beauty. Allen was targeting Gabe Davis, and Hyde stepped in front of the receiver to make the play. Damar Hamlin entered at safety after the play, but both Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson rotated in Hyde’s place.

Besides the offensive line starters, others not practicing were receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Travon Fuller, guard Ike Boettger, and defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Eli Ankou. Jones appeared to be moving around well and working with trainers on the side.

3. No. 2 report.

It’s obvious Case Keenum knows where to go with the ball. The 34-year-old No. 2 quarterback seems to have a good grasp of the offense early in camp. However, it’s also obvious Keenum does not have the arm strength of last year’s No. 2, Mitchell Trubisky, now the prospective starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. Hamlin had an interception on a deep overthrow by Keenum for Tavon Austin.

4. Holding explanation.

Special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley explained why it’s far easier for the punter to be the holder on place kicks rather than a backup quarterback or a receiver. Every NFL team uses its punter to hold on kicks.

“Even in college, my punter was the holder,” said Smiley, who worked as a college aide for eight years before entering the NFL in 2016. “It’s because of the practice reps you get and how much you get to work with your snapper and your kicker. And especially in the NFL, the punters are so athletic in the NFL, that there is very little tradeoff if any when it comes to a punter holding and a quarterback holding. It’s mainly just the access that the kickers and the snappers have to the punter to be able to work and get all those extra reps.”

5. McKenzie shines.

The defense dialed up a lot of pressure on another pass-heavy day. The team gets the chance to work more effectively on the run game when it dons pads for the first time Saturday. Isaiah McKenzie had another strong showing. He caught four passes from Allen. The best was a pass of about 30 yards down the left sideline to the 7-yard line, with Allen making an accurate throw under pressure.

On first-and-goal from the 7, Allen threw incomplete for Stefon Diggs vs. Kaiir Elam. But it looked like illegal contact by the rookie cornerback. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson stuffed a run on second down. On third down, Allen threw incomplete for McKenzie, but rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard was pulling on McKenzie’s jersey for a couple of steps, a potential penalty. After a defensive offsides by Shaq Lawson, Allen finally ran into the end zone from the 1.

Allen’s first pass of the 11-on-11 session was intercepted by Jordan Poyer. It was a deep ball for Davis that was forced; maybe the QB was going to throw it no matter what because of the play script. Dane Jackson had tight coverage and deflected a jump-ball play about 50 yards downfield. Poyer alertly hauled in the deflection. ... Allen hit tight end O.J. Howard on an on-rhythm throw against Siran Neal. ... Marquez Stevenson dropped a pass from Keenum. ... Tight end Tommy Sweeney had a highlight catch, over the shoulder for 20 yards from Matt Barkley. ... Rookie Christian Benford had good coverage on a deep incompletion from Keenum for Tanner Gentry...Tyler Bass was 5 for 5 on field goal tries, the longest from 47 yards. It was Matt Haack’s turn to be the holder. ... The crowd was big again, likely approaching the capacity of 3,500.

6. Schedule.

The Bills practice in full pads for the first time Saturday in a practice that starts at 9:45 a.m. Like all the Pittsford practices, no more tickets are available. The players have Sunday off.