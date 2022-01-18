Chiefs defense has gotten better since first meeting with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will face an improved Kansas City Chiefs defense in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game.

Kansas City will have two key defensive linemen on the field who did not play in the Week 5 meeting between the teams, won by the Bills 38-20.

Three-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones, widely viewed as one of the top five defensive tackles in the NFL, missed Week 5 with a wrist injury. He gave the Bills fits in the two losses to the Chiefs in the 2020 season.

“He’s really good. I mean, he’s really good,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He stands out. We’re up there preparing right now and he’s just a dynamic player. He’s big. He’s long. He’s powerful. He’s got explosiveness. He’s got quickness for a bigger guy. He’s a problem.”

The Chiefs also have a new starting left defensive end in Melvin Ingram, acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on Nov. 2. Ingram has played 10 games for the Chiefs. He hasn’t lit up the stat sheet. The 32-year-old has two sacks. His 42 pressures rank tied for 35th among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. But Ingram has been an upgrade for the Chiefs.

He’s come here and he’s added some good senior leadership to the defense, along with the other good leaders that we have,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’s worked out well for him and we’re glad we have him.”

Jones has 47.5 sacks over the last five seasons, second most in among NFL defensive tackles. After playing mostly at defensive end the first half of the season, he moved back to the inside starting Week 8.

That keyed a second-half defensive resurgence. Kansas City allowed a league-worst 29 ppg the first seven games. The last 10 of the regular-season, it allowed a league-low 16.1 ppg.

The other defensive end is Frank Clark, who had two sacks vs. Buffalo in the AFC title game last year. He had 4.5 sacks this season.

“They’ve got Ingram now, and Clark. It’s just their defensive line creates a lot of issues and they’re tough to block,” Daboll said.

The Chiefs also have a slightly different look in the defensive secondary since Week 5.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward missed four games early in the season, including the Bills meeting. He has been back the entire second half of the season to team with outside starter Mike Hughes and slot corner L’Jarius Sneed.

The other change is at safety. Daniel Sorensen was a full-time player the first five games of the season and was picked on by the Bills. He lost his starting job to Juan Thornhill, a second-round pick in 2019. Sorensen still is playing about 50% of the defensive snaps because the Chiefs like to play six defensive backs.

While the Chiefs’ defense has mostly dominated the second half of the season, it did give up big offensive days against two top young quarterbacks the last month of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert rolled up 28 first downs and 428 yards in a 34-28 loss to the Chiefs on Dec. 16. Joe Burrow passed for 446 yards in a 34-31 win over the Chiefs on Jan. 2.

