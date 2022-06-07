 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Communication cited as issue in Bills' blown lead at KC

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills 13 Seconds Smiley Football

Bills assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley speaks with kicker Tyler Bass during a game against the Rams Sept. 27, 2020 in Orchard Park. Smiley is the new special teams coordinator.

 Brett Carlsen, Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK — There's nothing Matthew Smiley can do to change Buffalo kicking off into the end zone on a fateful play which contributed to the Bills squandering a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of a thrilling and heartbreaking overtime loss to Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff game in January.

What the Bills newly promoted special teams coordinator could address on Tuesday was having his unit better prepared if such a situation ever arises again.

In declining to lay specific blame, Smiley shed light on what went wrong by citing communication as being an issue.

"It's the overall communication. Whether it's 13 seconds to go in a playoff game or whether it is a Tuesday practice and what drill is going to go where, it's improving communication that I think is very important," Smiley said in addressing reporters for the first time since replacing Heath Farwell, who abruptly left Buffalo for the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in February.

People are also reading…

"I would say we did not execute exactly the way we wanted to execute," said Smiley, who spent the previous five seasons serving as Buffalo's assistant special teams coordinator. "So any time that's the issue, there's a lack of communication when there's a lack of execution. I think they go hand in hand."

The decision behind having Tyler Bass go for a touchback as opposed to kicking the ball short of the goal line has been debated around the NFL ever since, and been a particular sore spot among Bills coaches and players, who have previously balked at providing much insight into what happened.

Coach Sean McDermott shut down any conversation over the play most recently at the NFL combine in March, by repeating how it came down to execution and saying the blame lies with him.

"I feel like I've addressed it to the point it needs to be addressed," McDermott said.

At issue is how the Chiefs, with three timeouts, benefited by starting at their 25, from where they gained 44 yards on two plays to set up Harrison Butker hitting a 49-yard field goal to tie the score at 36 as time expired.

Upon winning the coin toss in overtime, the Chiefs sealed the victory on their opening possession, with Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

What will never be known is how the outcome could have been different had Bass kicked the ball short, and whether the Chiefs would have had enough time to gain an extra 10 or 15 yards in what was an otherwise enthralling game. The teams combined to score 28 points in the fourth quarter, which featured three lead changes in the final two minutes.

Farwell's departure also left unanswered questions because there was no indication from the Bills that his job was in jeopardy. Buffalo announced Smiley's promotion hours after news surfaced that Farwell was getting hired by the Jaguars.

Farwell is scheduled to address reporters for the first time since being hired on Thursday.

Special teams isn't Buffalo's only unit to bear the blame, given how the Bills defense unraveled in allowing the Chiefs to not only tie the game but win in overtime.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who also addressed reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the loss, hoped it becomes a learning experience for his unit this upcoming season.

"I think we've moved on from that, and you've got to be looking forward in this league and just learn from wins and learn from losses as well," Frazier said.

NOTES: GM Brandon Beane said he's had no direct contact with Jordan Poyer in noting he hopes the starting safety will attend the team's mandatory minicamp practices next week. Poyer has been absent from Buffalo's voluntary sessions while seeking a contract extension. ... Beane said the team will have a better gauge of when starting cornerback Tre'Davious White can begin practicing once training camp opens next month. White had surgery on his left knee in December for a torn ACL. ... Beane said he'll leave the decision to Ryan Fitzpatrick as to whether the quarterback wants to retire in Buffalo, one of nine teams the journeyman backup played for during his 17-year career.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

DALLAS — Marion Barber, a punishing staple in the Dallas Cowboys backfield for six seasons, was found dead Wednesday at his Frisco home. Frisco police said officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber and that there was an “unattended death” at the location. The Cowboys confirmed the death of Barber — who was nine days shy of his 39th birthday ...

Browns' Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists

Browns' Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists

A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Buzbee says in a statement that the women “continue to stand firm for what is right." Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit. Hardin has repeatedly said Watson has done nothing wrong. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations.

Panthers' practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

Panthers' practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

The Carolina Panthers’ proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night. Tepper, who made billions in hedge funds, is the NFL’s wealthiest owner. The filing will not affect the NFL’s Panthers or Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC in any way. It’s unclear at this point what will happen to the half-built practice facility. Tepper has invested more than $175 million into the facility, which is located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Longtime partner suing former Washington QB Mark Rypien

The former longtime partner of ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has filed a personal injury lawsuit against him alleging years of physical and emotional abuse. The Spokesman-Review reported that Danielle Wade filed the lawsuit in Spokane County Superior Court. The two have spoken publicly in the past about violence in their home. The lawsuit contains new allegations of violence between 2008 and 2020. Rypien released a statement through his attorney in which he acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Wade. Rypien was a star at Washington State and is a former Super Bowl MVP.

Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach

Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career that included five Super Bowl titles. Crennel spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after just four games.

Falcons' Pitts says stadium's new FieldTurf is soft but good

Falcons' Pitts says stadium's new FieldTurf is soft but good

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts says the new FieldTurf playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is soft but good. The turf was replaced in February. The Falcons had their first offseason workout at the stadium on Friday. The turf has become a safety concern in the MLS season. Two Atlanta United players, goalkeeper Brad Guzan and defender Miles Robinson, have suffered season-ending Achilles injuries on noncontact plays on the field this season. The MLS Players Association has expressed concerns about the safety of the FieldTurf, the same product and brand that has been used since the stadium opened in 2017.

Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage

Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage

Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua says in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst. Brees took to social media following that report and said he had not decided his future. Bevacqua says conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.

Vikings sign former Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson

The Minnesota Vikings have signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. He provides an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017. Wilson was undrafted out of Georgia State. His first NFL touchdown was against Minnesota in 2015.

Watch Now: Related Video

ISU raises figure skating age limit to 17 in wake of doping scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News