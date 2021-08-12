Cowboys win Finger Lakes Football League summer title at Holland Stadium

The Cowboys won the Finger Lakes Football League summer championship with a 32-6 victory over the Giants on Monday at Holland Stadium.

Robbie Foltz led all players with 410 yards of total offense and all five of the Cowboys' touchdowns. Quarterback Dominic Zatizabal ran the offense, while Jae’Ssiest Smith paced the defense with seven flags taken. Cameyle Martin had an interception and a two-point conversion.

Amir Williams scored the Giants' touchdown. Quarterback Trevor Ellingworth had seven completions – three to Taj Tillman and two each to Memphis Keehfus and Everett Mc Cauly. Ellingworth added three flags taken, while Mc Cauly had two. Daniel Baker pitched in with an interception.

“I am proud of all the growth our kids had this summer,” said league organizer Brian Muldrow. “I want to thank the kids for their effort and the coaches for their time and leadership. I’d like to especially thank the parents for allowing us to teach and learn from your children.”

