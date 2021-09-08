Diggs finds validation in being selected a Bills captain

There were times he'd sulk because of a lack of targets, leading to talk a rift between Diggs and quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was disciplined by Minnesota for skipping practice following a loss and amidst speculation he wanted out a month into the 2019 season.

Diggs worried his reputation for being a diva would follow him to Buffalo by saying, "I was scared to be the red-headed stepchild."

His concerns couldn't have been further from the truth in how his new teammates, starting with quarterback Josh Allen, immediately embraced him.

"I tell him all the time, he's my favorite No. 1 receiver I've played with," said fellow receiver Cole Beasley, who played alongside Dez Bryant and Amari Cooper during his first seven seasons in Dallas.

"I love everything about the guy. He's been nothing but spectacular since he's been here on and off the field," Beasley added. "I don't know why he would think he would be a stepchild here. He came right in and fit right in."

Coordinator Brian Daboll put aside any preconceived notions about Diggs upon his arrival in an effort to get to know him personally.

"I love the guy, I love the player, but really it was more about relationship and getting to know one another, building a level of trust," Daboll said.