Diggs scores 3 TDs for Bills in 41-7 rout of Titans

ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills rolled past Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their home opener on Monday night.
The Bills followed a season-opening 31-10 rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by throttling an opponent that has been their nemesis in each of the past two seasons. Fullback Reggie Gilliam and linebacker Matt Milano, with a 43-yard interception return, also scored touchdowns for Buffalo.
Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards. He has exceeded 100 yards in each of his first two games, a feat accomplished previously for the Bills only by Hall of Famer Andre Reed.
The Bills have topped 30 points twice after doing so nine times last year. And their defense limited Tennessee to 182 yards of offense and 12 first downs, while registering two sacks and forcing four turnovers.
The Titans, coming off a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants, opened 0-2 for the first time since 2012.
The two-time defending AFC South champions face numerous questions about a defense that gave up 313 yards passing a week after allowing 238 yards rushing. Meantime, Henry and their offense continue to sputter.
The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge.
Injuries affected both teams, the most serious involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who hurt his neck in a troubling collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his limbs.
Otherwise, the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills continued making a splash in their second consecutive prime-time appearance, while at the same time easing frustrations of the past, including a 42-16 loss to Tennessee in 2020.
Still stung by memories of Allen being stuffed for no gain on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of the last season's loss 34-31 loss in which Buffalo squandered a seven-point fourth-quarter lead, the Bills scored on their opening drive and never looked back.
Up 10-7, Allen and Diggs took over by connecting for two touchdowns spanning halftime. Faking left, Allen found Diggs in an opening for a 4-yard touchdown with a minute remaining in the second quarter.
Allen and Diggs then blew the game open by connecting on a 46-yard touchdown on Buffalo's first possession of the second half. Given time in the pocket, Allen threw a perfectly placed pass to Diggs, who reached out to catch the ball before tumbling head-first into the end zone.
The wheels fell off for the Titans, who were outscored 24-0 in the third quarter. Tennessee rookie Kyle Philips muffed a punt for a second consecutive week, and Ryan Tannehill threw interceptions on consecutive possessions.
Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched following Milano's interception with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Rookie Malik Willis took over, and if Tannehill continues to struggle, Tennessee fans will want to see more of the young backup.
Here's a look at the scene at Highmark Stadium before the Buffalo Bills' home opener against the Tennessee Titans.
REMEMBERING SHOOTING VICTIMS
Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith asked fans for a moment of silence before the game to honor the memory of 10 people killed in shooting spree at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
"We stand united with the victims and the victims' families," Smith said.
"No one can erase their pain and suffering. But Buffalo, your acts of love and kindness will never be forgotten," he added. "The national media, the national activists have all gone. But we are here right now. It is up to us to love these families. To be with them."
INJURIES
Titans: LT Taylor Lewan did not return after hurting his right knee in the first quarter. ... RB Trenton Cannon did not return after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff. ... LB Ola Adeniyi hurt his wrist. ... LB Bud Dupree hurt his hip. ... The Titans elevated receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad some three weeks after he signed with the team.
Bills: S Micah Hyde sustained a neck injury. ... Milano did not return because of what was termed a stinger. ... DT Jordan Phillips hurt his hamstring. ... No. 2 WR Gabe Davis was inactive after hurting his ankle in practice on Saturday. ... DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were elevated from the practice squad to fill in for injured starter Ed Oliver (ankle) and backup Tim Settle (calf).
UP NEXT
Titans: Host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Bills: At the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Where else would you rather be?
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy warms up the crowd before kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket away from Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) for a first down during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Leading the charge
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is introduced before kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Getting on the board
Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
A hard fought first down
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Airing it out
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Kumerow makes the catch
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Calm in the pocket
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Monday night lights
The Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Throwing downfield
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Hurdling again
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps over Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Shouting from the stands
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Scampering in
Buffalo Bills running back Reggie Gilliam scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Using his toes
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch on the sideline against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Fullbacks can leapfrog, too
Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans safety Ugo Amadi (32) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Motoring ahead
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singetary follows the block of Stefon Diggs during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Titans get on the board
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Tough to tackle
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs avoids a tackle by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley during the first half at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Revving up
Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam runs with the ball during the first half at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Staying on his feet
Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam jumps over Tennessee Titans safety Ugo Amadi during the first half at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
A celebration
Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41), quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Quintin Morris (85) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Calling a play
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill calls out a play during the first half at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Allen unleashes
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes downfield during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Celebrating 3
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
A brief moment of unhappiness
Fans react to a penalty against the Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Fighting for yards
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is tackled by a pair of Titans after a catch during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Somber moment
An ambulance carries Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson off the field during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
On the run
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket away from Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Looking for Diggs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fires a pass into the end zone toward wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Giving the refs some help
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to help the officials make a call during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Diggs in the end zone
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
All smiles
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrate their touchdown during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Big catch for Kumerow
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) for a first down during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Miller breaks through
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Blue all over
Fan Tony Barnwell cheers as the Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Game face
Fan Becky Kane cheers as the Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Staying on his feet
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs avoids a tackle by Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery during the first half at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Hard-working rookie
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Another one for Diggs
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Plowing through
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) rushes the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
How else can you stop him?
Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) grabs the facemask of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a catch during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
About to score
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) winds up to throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Eyeing his receiver
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Another celebration
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrate their touchdown during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
The defense can score, too
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates after a pick-six in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Bringing it to the fans
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates with fans and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds after a pick-six at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Into the end zone
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates his pick-six in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Wild in the stands
Fans celebrate after the Buffalo Bills score a touchdown at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.