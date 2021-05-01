Draft over, Bills face decision on Allen, Edmunds' contracts

BUFFALO — The heavy lifting for Brandon Beane is just getting started after the Buffalo Bills general manager upgraded the team's pass rush and bolstered its depth with eight selections in the NFL draft.

Beane has until Monday to make two critical decisions in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options for quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Beane said Saturday he'll turn his attention to making those decisions now that the draft is over.

Whatever choices he makes, increased concern about the salary cap is part of the price of success for Buffalo's shift from pushover to contender. The Bills are coming off a season in which they won their first AFC East title since 1995 and reached the AFC championship for the first time in 27 years.

Having spent his first three years overhauling the roster through the draft, free agency and trades, Beane's focus now is finding a balance in keeping his team's core intact at a manageable price, or finding less expensive players in the draft to fill those roles within one or two years.