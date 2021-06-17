Erie County: If you want to see a Bills game in person, you still need to be vaccinated

New York state may have given the Buffalo Bills the green light to fill up stadium seats at 100% capacity without restrictions, but Erie County hasn't.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz is not changing his position that the only Bills fans who can attend games in person are those who are fully vaccinated.

"Right now I do not have any change to report in our position on the Bills’ fan attendance issue," said Poloncarz's spokesman Peter Anderson. "With well over two months to go until the opening game, it seems reasonable that there should be enough vaccinated people by that time to have a 100% vaccinated attendance."

He again repeated the message of county leaders urging all residents to get vaccinated.

Whether this directive will change as it gets closer to the official start of the season remains to be seen.

In light of the governor's rollback of most Covid-19 capacity and social distancing requirements Tuesday, state Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Fuld stated, “Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue, which can operate at full 100% capacity without restrictions.”