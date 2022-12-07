 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FOOTBALL

Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape

  • 0

SAN DIEGO — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza's former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021.

The decision came following an investigation involving more than 35 witness interviews and evidence derived from 10 search warrants that included cellphone data and video from the night in question, the DA's office said in a statement.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement said.

People are also reading…

Araiza's lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, and the accuser's attorney, Dan Gilleon, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the DA's decision.

The Bills released the rookie punter in August just days after they backed Araiza based on the findings of what the team called its "thorough examination" of the allegations included in a lawsuit.

The accuser, now 18, alleged in the lawsuit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.

She told her friends that night that she'd been raped and reported the assault to police the following day, according to the court filing.

The lawsuit named Araiza along with former Aztec teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko, who are no longer with the team.

The university has been heavily criticized for delaying an administrative inquiry into the allegations. San Diego State officials have said they deferred investigating at the request of police for fear that conducting their own might harm the criminal investigation.

Araiza was nicknamed the "Punt God" and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a school-best 12-2 season in his senior year. In April, he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bills Araiza Released Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022. The Buffalo Bills cut Araiza from the team on Saturday, Aug. 27, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

 Adrian Kraus
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota, Syracuse set to do battle in Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota, Syracuse set to do battle in Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse is returning to a familiar place when it faces Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange have played in the game twice and won it twice. It will be the first visit for the Gophers. The Gophers finished 8-4 this year while Syracuse started 6-0 then lost five straight before winning its last game. Running backs Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota and Sean Tucker of Syracuse figure to take center stage.

Giants and Commanders tie at 20 as Gano's kick falls short

Giants and Commanders tie at 20 as Gano's kick falls short

Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture. Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. The Giants ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders are unbeaten in four and have only one loss in their last eight games. The teams held the final two NFC postseason spots as the standings stood at the final whistle.

Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets

Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets

Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets. Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings. They improved to 10-2 by completing a four-game sweep of the AFC East in typical nail-biting fashion. Mike White passed for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets and scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go. The Jets are 7-5.

Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win

Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News