Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills will play their first exhibition game since the 2019 season Friday night when they visit the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Ford Field. Here are five things worth keeping an eye on:

1. Jake Fromm’s playing time. Fromm will be in the spotlight against the Lions for a few reasons. He will throw passes for the Bills against another team for the first time since being drafted in the fifth round in 2020. Fromm was a healthy inactive for his entire rookie season as Buffalo’s “pandemic quarterback.” That meant he was isolated from the rest of the team in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in the quarterback room. Fromm has had a more normal training camp this year, competing for reps with backups Mitchell Trubisky and Davis Webb. Starter Josh Allen won’t play against the Lions, so Trubisky, Fromm and Webb should get opportunities. With Trubisky set as the No. 2 quarterback, Fromm will compete with Webb in an effort to convince the Bills to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

“Let's go. I'm ready,” Fromm said this week. “Had it marked on my calendar for a while. I’m just excited for the opportunity to go out and feel like a football player again. Just an opportunity to be with the guys and play free."