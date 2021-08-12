Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills will play their first exhibition game since the 2019 season Friday night when they visit the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Ford Field. Here are five things worth keeping an eye on:
1. Jake Fromm’s playing time. Fromm will be in the spotlight against the Lions for a few reasons. He will throw passes for the Bills against another team for the first time since being drafted in the fifth round in 2020. Fromm was a healthy inactive for his entire rookie season as Buffalo’s “pandemic quarterback.” That meant he was isolated from the rest of the team in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in the quarterback room. Fromm has had a more normal training camp this year, competing for reps with backups Mitchell Trubisky and Davis Webb. Starter Josh Allen won’t play against the Lions, so Trubisky, Fromm and Webb should get opportunities. With Trubisky set as the No. 2 quarterback, Fromm will compete with Webb in an effort to convince the Bills to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
“Let's go. I'm ready,” Fromm said this week. “Had it marked on my calendar for a while. I’m just excited for the opportunity to go out and feel like a football player again. Just an opportunity to be with the guys and play free."
2. Welcome back, Star? Bills coach Sean McDermott wasn’t specific Thursday when addressing which starters would play against Detroit, although he said at least some will. Given that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season as a precaution against Covid-19, it’s possible the Bills will want to give him some game snaps. If he does play, his impact on the defense will be worth noting.
“Star’s a great guy. He’s fun to be around,” defensive tackle Justin Zimmer said. “He's a vet. He's gonna handle himself very professionally, but he's gonna joke around with us sometimes. He’s a good guy to have in the room. And on the field, you watch him against the run, and he's just like an immovable object. He's a beast.”
3. Can Dane Jackson make a push? The competition for the starting cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White has been rather one-sided to this point, with veteran Levi Wallace holding a clear advantage. Jackson, however, still has some time to make up ground. He could start doing so with a strong showing against the Lions.
4. Will the Jake Kumerow Show continue? The receiver has been one of the standout performers from the first two weeks of training camp and should get a decent amount of playing time against the Lions, given that Stefon Diggs has been nursing a knee injury and it would be a shock if he played (the Bills might also choose to hold out veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley).
“When we first got him last year, we're all like, ‘Dang, like he's a good player, we wanna see how he develops in our offense,’ ” Webb said. “He's continued to get better each and every week. Everybody talks about the Denver touchdown that Josh ripped to him, and I think if he continues the trend he’s on, he’s gonna catch a lot more of those. I mean, he's playing really good football right now.”
5. Can anyone mount a challenge in the return game? Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said recently Isaiah McKenzie is in the driver’s seat to be the team’s No. 1 option as the kick and punt returner. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Marquez Stevenson and veteran Brandon Powell are in the running, but it’s clear based on Farwell’s comments that they have some catching up to do.