Flores and Miami seek breakthrough win against Allen's Bills

"He's the mastermind," said Diggs, who had a team-leading eight catches for 86 yards as Allen completed passes to eight players. "As far as getting me involved, I'm more than thankful, but more so from the standpoint of he got everybody involved. A lot of people touched the ball."

REBOUND?

The Bills are familiar with Ryan Fitzpatrick's inconsistency, so they're braced for his best after a wobbly performance in the opener.

Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, which sparked a fresh round of questions about Flores' timetable for turning to rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Answer: Not yet. Instead, the Dolphins expect Fitzpatrick to bounce back from a bad game, as he has done so often in a 16-year career.

"You don't want to have weeks like I had last week," Fitzpatrick said. "That can't happen if we're going to win games. For me and the roller-coaster I've been on, I have an easy way of putting things like that behind me and moving on."

Allen is familiar with Fitzpatrick's long career, especially his time in Buffalo from 2009 to 2012. They've hung out together at the Masters golf tournament.