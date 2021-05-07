Former Syracuse QB Eric Dungey not giving up on his dreams of playing pro football

Even though he fits the mold of today's NFL quarterback, all of those attributes faded into the background at NFL draft time, likely because of the hit. Dungey suffered a concussion on a cheap shot against Central Michigan in the third game of his freshman season, and other head-hunting hits that he absorbed the rest of his college career are a part of his résumé that he can't erase.

"My former agent would tell me just basically that they had concerns about my past in college," Dungey said. "He wouldn't tell me specifics because they wouldn't release too much, but apparently there was something about that."

And he wants to put it in the rearview mirror once and for all.

"I'm healthy. That's the biggest thing I've been trying to say. I'm ready to go," Dungey said. "I think there's a bad stigma around me about the injuries. It was just kind of blown out of proportion, and it's very frustrating, especially as a football player. If you have that stigma around you, teams won't even touch you."

The Spring League still awaits regardless of what happens with the Bengals, and Blues coach Ted Cottrell said there's still a spot.