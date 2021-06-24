Former Syracuse star Donovan McNabb says Black QBs have always faced doubt

PHILADELPHIA — Donovan McNabb hopes other Black quarterbacks don't switch positions when they're encouraged to do so because of their athleticism.

Staying at quarterback worked out well for McNabb. He made six Pro Bowls after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and led the team to five NFC championship games in 11 seasons.

His career may have turned out different if he didn't go to Syracuse, however.

"When I was getting recruited out of high school, for a lot of the scouts that would come in and watch the film and they'll get a chance to sit in front of you and evaluate you a little bit as you're talking to them, there was questions," McNabb said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "'Have you ever thought about playing wide receiver? Have you ever thought about playing running back? If you came up to campus, do you think that you can compete with some of our quarterbacks?'"

McNabb never thought another position because he only played quarterback. He didn't consider schools that wanted him to play running back or wide receiver.

"It seems like they get a little upset that you turn them down," he said. "They say: 'If you ever think about playing another position, please put us on the list to be the first call.'"