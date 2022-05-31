 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL

Friends, not enemies: Bills' Allen ready to partner with Chiefs' Mahomes for 'The Match'

  Updated
Bills Chiefs AFC fourth (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hugs Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following their matchup on Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Football keeps pushing them apart, but golf has brought Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes together.

The superstar quarterbacks of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, first met at the Masters. Although they’ve yet to tee it up together, that will change Wednesday when they partner for Capital One’s “The Match,” a 12-hole exhibition against fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers that will air on TNT from Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club.

“I know people want us to hate each other because of what we do and who we play for and how many times we've played against each other, but it's hard to hate such a good dude,” Allen said last week of his partnership with Mahomes.

Their rivalry on the football field has produced some memorable games recently, including the Chiefs’ now-infamous “13 seconds” win over the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in January. In the immediate aftermath of that game, Mahomes chased down Allen before the Bills’ quarterback left the field to offer his congratulations on a game well played. The moment showed the mutual respect and admiration the two share.

“I talk to him quite a bit, actually. I don't think it’s gonna be weird at all,” Allen said of teaming up with Mahomes. “We get along extremely well outside of football. We've got a lot of respect for each other, inside of football and on the field. But I think that me and Pat will have a better rapport than those other two guys that have been fighting and clawing against each other for the last 18 years, where me and Pat are just starting to go at it. So, I think the relationship is in a better spot than theirs is. We'll be happy to see each other's putts go in, where I don't think the other guys are going to be happy when the other guy makes a putt. They're going to be the one that wants to make it. It'll be very fun. I'm extremely excited for the opportunity for that.”

Brady and Rodgers have experience in this event, having played in a previous version, albeit on different sides. Brady teamed with Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. This year’s event will be the first time in the six editions of The Match that no PGA Tour players are involved. The event will be played in a "shamble" format: All four golfers will tee off at each hole, and each team will select their best tee shot to play. From then on, golfers will play their own ball until they hole out, with the best golfer’s score determining the hole’s winning team.

To date, previous editions of The Match have raised nearly $33 million in charitable donations and donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

As in previous editions, players will have open microphones throughout play and will able to carry conversations with each other and the TV commentators, which include Charles Barkley and J.J. Watt.

That means expect plenty of trash talk.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. I don't know if I'll be the best golfer there, I hope to be, but I'll be the best trash talker,” Allen said. “I guarantee that. When we're on the course, there's some things I’ll have to tone down and try not to cross the line between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and guys that I've grown up watching. But, I’ve got to get in their head somehow, so we'll see what we can do.”

That part has already started.

“I think once Tom's script from his team runs out of jokes, I don't think he's going to be able to really think on his feet like that," Allen said last week on a video conference call with Mahomes previewing the event. "I feel like I've got a lot of practice and just kind of wit and off-the-cuff stuff. I think Aaron's a little better in that aspect, but yeah, Tom is going to have his little note card out there and he's going to run out eventually, and I don't think he's going to know what to do."

Informed of Allen’s comments the next day, Brady was quick with a response.

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything,” he said. “It's different, golf (expletive) talk's a little different than pro football (expletive) talk. Usually, pro football (expletive) talk is, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me.”

Ouch.

At least in terms of handicaps, Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38, have the edge over their 26-year-old opponents. Brady is an 8.1 handicap and Rodgers is a 4.6, according to records in the USGA’s Golf Handicap Information Network. Like Brady, Allen is an 8.1 handicap, while Mahomes is a 13.2.

“It's a whole different racket. When you're on the first tee, and I've played in a couple of these tournaments now where there’s people and you get up and you're shaking uncontrollably,” Allen said of the nerves that come into play on the first tee. “And you got to figure it out and you usually start swinging a little faster when there's people involved and that's when the slices come. But, hopefully my experience in playing in some of those can help.

"I haven't played in something where it's going to be nationally televised with an earpiece in my ear and hearing those guys talk and understanding that there's going to be a lot of people watching. So, it'll be a learning adjustment, those guys are older and they've been in a couple of these, so they've got the experience in that and the hand up in that, but me and Pat, we got the youth on our side.”

Allen and Mahomes have previously played in the American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament from Lake Tahoe that airs on NBC, so they’ve got experience playing in front of a live audience on national TV. Rodgers, too, has played in that event, and has reminded Mahomes of how they finished.

“I think he beat me by like two strokes each day, so it wasn't like he was really dominating me on the golf course,” Mahomes said. “I believe I had a few more Coors Lights that day, too. ... We love competing, we'll go out there and handle our business.”

Allen’s handicap is registered through El Niguel Country Club, which is in his offseason residence of Laguna Niguel, Calif. Locally, he plays out of Crag Burn, and has gotten some swing tips recently from assistant pro Tim Falkner.

“This next week will be the most golf I'll ever play in my life, getting prepared for this thing,” Allen said last week. “I think I can speak for both of us when we say, we're not just doing this to do it. We don't want to lose to those two guys, especially, given what they've done in their football careers. We don't want them to hang this over our heads. This is very serious for us. Now, come golf course time, we're going to have fun, we're going to talk our trash, but make no mistake about it, we're trying to win this thing.”

Not surprisingly, both Allen and Mahomes gravitated to golf for similar reasons.

“For me, it’s the challenge every single day,” Mahomes said. “It’s a lot like quarterback in a sense to me because you have to find a way to have success when you're in different spots. It's not always the same round. You can play the same course 100 times and the rounds are going to be different. ... It's a workout, but it's not killing your body.

“I relate it so much to quarterbacking,” Allen said. “We're trying to throw the ball to a certain spot. The way me and Pat play football, it's off platform, it's scrambling, it's a little bit of a gritty way. We've got to try to save par. It is that mental aspect of, ‘I just flushed an iron, that felt so good, now it's the next shot mentality, it's the next throw mentality.’ We're going to have our bad shots. Justin Thomas shanked one on Sunday and he ended up winning the tournament. Can't focus on the last one, got to focus on the next one.”

Allen is an admitted golf nut. He grew up idolizing Tiger Woods and has been amazed by Woods’ comeback from injury. He also dressed up as Mickelson for Halloween – a costume that quickly went viral.

“There have been two athletes in my life where my heart literally beats faster when they’re in pressure situations and it’s (Woods) and Phil Mickelson,” Allen said. "To see (Woods) still doing what’s he’s doing after everything that happened, it’s super inspiring. If there is one guy that can do it, it’s going to be him.”

Allen said he’s happy with the status of his short game at the moment, but is still sharpening his long irons and driver in preparation for Wednesday.

“When I get the driver in my hands, I feel like I’m Bryson DeChambeau,” he said. “I’ve got to tone that down a little bit.”

ON TV

'The Match,' 7 p.m. TNT

