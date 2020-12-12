Giants and Cardinals meet with playoff hopes on the line

"It's pretty obvious if you watch the game, if they make me hand the ball off, then I have no choice but to hand the ball off," Murray said. "I don't know what you want me to do. Do you want me to pull it and run into a (defender)? I don't know. They're making me hand the ball off, so that's what I have to do."

FITZGERALD'S PRESENCE

The Cardinals got good news when veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald was reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the past two games.

The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is more of a role player at this point of his career – he has 43 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games – but his presence on the field, on the sideline and in practice has been missed.

"He is a tremendous leader and presence for us, obviously," Kingsbury said. "He brings a level of confidence because of what he's accomplished and what he can do on the field, there's no doubt."

RUN, RUN, RUN