 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Giants' Barkley believes the potential is there for another big year

  • Updated
  • 0
Giants Football

Giants running back Saquon Barkley takes the field alongside head coach Brian Daboll during practice Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley strode to the podium in the New York Giants field house in a pair of white socks and wearing his trademark No. 26 necklace.

The seemingly ever-present smile was quickly visible.

He was the same as always on Thursday on the second day of training camp, but with a slight difference.

Remarkably, this will be Barkley's fifth season with the Giants. Only wide receiver Sterling Shepard (2016) has more time with the team.

"I'm 25 now, in year five and one of the older guys in the building," Barkley said. "I've been through a lot of ups and downs, but I got to use that to my advantage. I can use that to lead. Especially with some of the adversity that I've had to deal with in the last couple of years. I think that it's not only helped me as an athlete but just as a person, as a man, as a brother, and as a teammate."

People are also reading…

It's easy to remember his rookie season when he rushed for 1,307 and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four more TDs. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft finished second to Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (1,434) for the rushing title and led the league in total yards from scrimmage with 2,028. He was the league's Offense Rookie of the Year. The Penn State product added a second 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019 despite an ankle injury.

The past two years have been really tough. He tore an ACL in the second game of 2020 and missed the rest of the season. He came back last year after an extensive rehab and was limited to 593 yards rushing and two TDs and 41 catches for 263 yards and two TDs playing in a struggling offense. He also missed time with a freakish ankle injury, the result of stepping on the foot of Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis after an incomplete pass.

Barkley is feeling good heading into this season with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll coaching the team. But there are question marks. His contract runs out at the end of the season and it's hard to say whether he will ever be the same player who excelled as a rookie.

"I know what I am capable of doing and I know the talent that I have," Barkley said after practice. "The way I kind of think of it is the same mindset I had when I first came into the league when everyone asked me what my expectations are, and this and that. The way I look at life is if I take care of the little things and take it day by day the rest will take care of itself."

Daboll has changed the offense since taking over from Joe Judge. There is a lot more pre-snap movement and he has used Barkley a lot as a receiver in the first week of camp.

"So, our job is to figure out ways to use him, whether he did it last year or the year before, two years, in college," Daboll said. "When you're developing in a system, you kind of figure out what these guys do best, and you challenge them to do more."

Barkley also should benefit from changes to the offensive line. Center Jon Feliciano and guard Mark Glowinski were signed as free agents and Alabama tackle Evan Neal was drafted with the No. 7 pick overall, giving New York bookend tackles with Andrew Thomas.

Veteran defensive back Julian Love smiles when asked about Barkley.

"That dude is the ultimate competitor in everything he does," Love said. "He's talking. He talking all that stuff because it fires him up. And so to see him running around and competing and being able to produce right now and go battle with us, I mean, that's huge. I'm excited for him."

NOTES: Daboll is going to let offensive coordinator Mike Kafka call the plays in training camp and preseason games. Whether he does it for the regular season is not determined. Daboll called the plays in Buffalo the past four seasons. ... DE Leonard Williams practiced in a torn shirt on Wednesday after an offensive lineman grabbed his jersey. He wore a new one Thursday. "I was joking around to the offensive line like, 'Yeah, you guys have got to do all this to stop me.' But you know, it's friendly competition and that type of stuff happens when you're going full speed." .... New York signed LB Austin Calitro and waived LB Justin Hilliard.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chiefs report to camp without longtime club cornerstones

Chiefs report to camp without longtime club cornerstones

Tyreek Hill didn't walk into Kansas City Chiefs camp Monday. Neither did Tyrann Mathieu. And how the Chiefs replace two of the cornerstones of their four straight trips to the AFC title game will largely affect whether their division run of dominance continues this season. In Hill's case, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling while drafting Skyy Moore as replacements. And for Mathieu, they signed Justin Reid and drafted Bryan Cook and Nazeeh Johnson. Whether any of it works will be decided beginning Wednesday with the first full-squad workout of training camp.

QB Deshaun Watson reports to Browns camp not knowing future

QB Deshaun Watson reports to Browns camp not knowing future

Deshaun Watson reported to his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns not knowing how long he’ll be their starting quarterback. As he awaits word on whether he’ll be suspended by the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowler arrived at Cleveland’s training facility along with the team’s other QBs and rookies. The 26-year-old is facing a likely league suspension for violating its personal conduct policy following allegations by two dozen massage therapists in Texas that he was sexually inappropriate with them. Watson’s fate is being decided by a league disciplinary officer. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has spent the past few weeks reviewing the case following a hearing and briefs submitted by the quarterback’s legal team, the NFL Players Association and league.

Matthew Stafford throws passes in Rams' camp practice opener

Matthew Stafford throws passes in Rams' camp practice opener

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory. Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine. Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before camp.

Denver Broncos feature new QB, new coach and new ownership

Denver Broncos feature new QB, new coach and new ownership

The Denver Broncos have undergone a major makeover this offseason. It began with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Vic Fangio as head coach and continued with the acquisition of star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in exchange for a bevy of players and draft picks. Then, the heirs to the Walmart won the bidding for the franchise, pledging a record $4.65 billion for the team that's been in the Bowlen family since the 1980s. Expectations are high that the Broncos will return to their winning ways after five consecutive losing seasons and a six-year playoff drought.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News