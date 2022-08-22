 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Giants first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL in right knee

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Giants Football

Trainers check on Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible.

It's too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans.

Daboll also got bad news on fellow rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, the team's sixth-round pick. The Cincinnati product tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the 25-22 win Sunday night at MetLife Stadium and he will not play this season.

Veteran placekicker Graham Gano sustained a concussion attempting to make a tackle on a 73-yard kickoff return by Chris Evans in the second quarter. Daboll said the Giants may have to bring in a placekicker to handle the workload this week rather than rely on punter Jamie Gillan.

People are also reading…

Gillan handled all the kicking duties in the second half. He made a 31-yard field goal out of the hold of safety Julian Love and had three of his four kickoffs go for touchbacks.

Thibodeaux is a freakish talent with size, speed and strength. He has quickly moved into the starting line in coordinator Wink Martindale's defense as a bookend edge rusher with Azeez Ojulari.

Veterans Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines and free agent North Carolina rookie Tomon Fox will be given opportunities to replace him.

"KT been doing everything we asked him to do since he's been here, being a good teammate and he's worked extremely hard," Daboll said. "So certainly, you never want to miss time, but he has the right attitude, the right approach. He'll rehab as hard as he can and be ready to go when he's ready to go."

Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. Moss lined up on the left side of the Cincinnati line and came across to the other side of the line to make the block.

"Those are tough blocks," Daboll said. "The blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage, within the tackle box. You've got to see it, then you got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So it's unfortunate that KT went down. But that's part of the game."

The Giants have a joint practice with the Jets on Thursday and the teams will close out the preseason on Sunday night with a game at MetLife Stadium, the home stadium for both teams.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

KaVontae Turpin became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.

Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

Tom Brady has been excused from training camp and will be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. Coach Todd Bowles says Brady's break from practice was arranged before camp began. Bowles says Brady won't return until after the Bucs' preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20. The coach says Brady wasn't going to play the first two preseason games anyway. Bowles says Brady is “going to deal with some personal things” during his absence. The 45-year-old quarterback retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later.

Allen throws TD in Bills' 42-15 preseason rout over Broncos

Allen throws TD in Bills' 42-15 preseason rout over Broncos

Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups 42-15. Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page. Backup Case Keenum continued the onslaught by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives. The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.

Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason game against Eagles

Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason game against Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room.

Broncos name NFL exec Damani Leech as team's new president

The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team’s new president. He replaces Joe Ellis, who stepped down following the league's approval of the new Walton-Penner ownership group. Leech brings 25 years of sports executive experience to the job. He spent 17 years with the NCAA's national offices in Indianapolis and eight with the NFL's league office, where he focused on growing the game internationally.

Seahawks QBs Lock, Smith hope for edge in preseason opener

Seahawks QBs Lock, Smith hope for edge in preseason opener

The Seattle Seahawks' preseason opener at Pittsburgh could go a long way toward determining who begins the season as their starting quarterback. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are battling to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver in March. Lock seemed to gain some momentum during a scrimmage last weekend. But Smith remains the leader in the competition, in part because of his history filling in for Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll says he's interested to see what both do with their preseason opportunities.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News