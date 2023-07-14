This column is for Kristin Wolford.

It was announced this week that Tom Coughlin, the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the New York Giants, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Coughlin's record is excellent. He led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, both over the New England Patriots, and three NFC East titles. Coughlin's 102 wins as the Giants head coach ranks him second in franchise history.

Before his Super Bowl success with the Giants, he built the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars into a winner. In the team's second year of existence, he led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game. The Jaguars made another AFC title game appearance a few seasons later.

Coughlin, of course, is a Waterloo native. His connections to central New York are well documented. He played college football at Syracuse University and was a graduate assistant at his alma mater. After a stint as the head coach at Rochester Institute of Technology, he returned to Syracuse as an assistant in the mid-1970s.

Coughlin's NFL achievements make him worthy of enshrinement. What's also important is that he is a first-class human being.

The aforementioned Kristin Wolford, The Citizen's former sports editor, was a huge Giants fan. After the Giants' second Super Bowl win, the team had some rough years. I used to razz her about her beloved team, but she stood by Coughlin. She believed in him. Regardless of the team's struggles, she thought he could turn things around.

In 2015, Kristin was diagnosed with cancer. After the Giants learned of her illness, she received a copy of Coughlin's book, "A Team to Believe In," about the 2007 New York Giants. Coughlin also wrote a letter encouraging Kristin as she battled cancer. Kristin said she read that letter before every chemotherapy treatment.

Coaches and players receive a lot of requests. It's understandable when they can't fulfill all of them, but the fact that Coughlin took time out to write Kristin a note is something that I will never forget. I know how much it meant to her. At Kristin's lowest point, her spirits were raised by Coughlin.

Kristin died in May 2016. In a column she wrote four months before her death, she hoped that she would be able to see Coughlin's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He's absolutely worthy of being a first-ballot inductee," she wrote.

I agree. And when it happens, Kristin will have the best seat in the house.