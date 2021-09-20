Jets confident Wilson's 'in a good place' after 4-INT game

"He's such a resilient young man," the coach said. "I mean, he can probably recite every single play that happened and he's going to want to talk about it, go through it and learn from it. I know he's going to get better from this.

"He's in a good place."

That might be strange to hear, especially after watching Wilson seem overwhelmed and overmatched at times Sunday. But his mental makeup was one of the reasons the Jets jumped to take him at No. 2 overall. The playmaking ability was obviously at the top of the list, and New York is certain that will be the story more often than not.

And, soon.

"I haven't seen him with his head down," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "I haven't seen him looking sad or feeling sorry for himself. That's the kind of person that he is, the kind of man that he is.

"We all believe in him and we're all going to expect great things from him, but nobody ever said it was going to be easy. It's all about growing pains in this league and in life. I think he's going to bounce back. I know he will bounce back."

WHAT'S WORKING

The running game. After a clunker in the season opener, the Jets' backfield was a bright spot against New England.