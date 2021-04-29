Jets draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with No. 2 pick

NEW YORK — Zach Wilson is going from BYU to NYC, shouldering enormous Big Apple expectations with the New York Jets.

Wilson was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night after being linked to the Jets for the last few months. He's now the blond, blue-eyed face of a frustrated franchise that has gone 10 seasons without making the playoffs — and 52 without reaching the Super Bowl.

"There's not another team I'd want to play for besides the Jets," Wilson said on NFL Network shortly after being drafted. "We're going to be a special team. We're going for the Super Bowl."

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Wilson made a massive jump in his development — and on teams' draft lists — while throwing for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions last season for BYU. He also broke Steve Young's school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

New York was also scheduled to pick No. 23 overall, marking the first time it has had two first-round selections since 2013 when cornerback Dee Milliner (No. 9) and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson (No. 13) were taken.