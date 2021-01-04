Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense

The team otherwise managed to stick together, though, and was able to end the season on a relative high note with two wins in the last three games. But those late victories also cost the Jets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in April — and likely a chance at taking Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

They'll instead pick second, but Gase won't be around to help general manager Joe Douglas.

The move Sunday night came after Johnson insisted early this season he had "full confidence" in Gase and reiterated he believed the coach is a "brilliant offensive mind."

But the on-field failures were apparently enough to change Johnson's stance as he looks to the future. Douglas, hired six months after Gase in June 2019, will now have the chance to help hire the next coach.

The Jets will also be facing some key questions: Is Darnold the quarterback of the future, and will they exercise his fifth-year contract option worth about $25 million fully guaranteed? If they keep Darnold, will the new coach be able to tap into his potential in a way Gase simply could not? Or, will Douglas and the Jets decide to move on?