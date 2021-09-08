Jones looking for wins in 2nd full season as Giants QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With the season opener against the Denver Broncos four days away, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett walked on the grass field as the team headed to the locker room Wednesday after practice.

It was a leisurely stroll with Jones occasionally throwing a football or two toward the goalpost or some other object on the field. The third-year quarterback would then retrieve the ball. Occasionally, Garrett, a former NFL quarterback, would throw a ball at something.

It seemed like the two were taking time to unwind and just maybe talk football in the fresh air under a clear blue sky, made more enjoyable by a nice breeze.

When asked about the session, Jones broke into a broad grin and almost started laughing. That's rare for the never-say-too-much 24-year-old from Duke.

"I mean, it's kind of a game we play, an ongoing competition," Jones said. "There's a score kept. We're competing. It's not a BS situation."

Just before Jones left the field, he tried to throw a pass into a plastic garbage can about 20 yards away. He missed.

"There's several different games we play and the last one is a target game where we pick a target and go for it," Jones said.